Jim Carrey faces lawsuit over suicide of ex Cathriona White

ACTOR Jim Carrey has been accused of illegally obtaining the drugs that his former girlfriend Cathriona White used to kill herself.

The 30-year-old Irish actress died from an overdose of prescription medication at her home in Los Angeles almost a year ago.

Her estranged husband, Mark Burton, has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against The Truman Show star.

It alleges Carrey obtained prescription medications under the “bogus name” of “Arthur King” and, following her suicide, tried to conceal his involvement.

In a statement, Carrey said the filing of the lawsuit was a “terrible shame”.

The Canadian-born actor added: “It would be easy for me to get in a back room with this man’s lawyer and make this go away, but there are some moments in life when you have to stand up and defend your honour against the evil in this world.

“I will not tolerate this heartless attempt to exploit me or the woman I loved.

“Cat’s troubles were born long before I met her and sadly her tragic end was beyond anyone’s control.

“I really hope that some day soon people will stop trying to profit from this and let her rest in peace.”

Earlier this year, a coroner’s report revealed White died from an overdose of medications including the sedative Ambien, blood pressure drug Propranolol and painkiller Percocet.

Notes found at her home also revealed she was upset at the breakdown of her on-off relationship with Carrey.

In one she wrote: “Please forgive me, I’m just not for this world.”

Carrey spoke of his devastation over the “lightning bolt” of her death.

“She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil,” he wrote.

He was a pallbearer at her funeral in her home town of Cappawhite in County Tipperary.

Mr Burton’s lawyer Michael Avenatti told Sky News he would also be requesting that the Los Angeles District Attorney launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding White’s death.

Carrey, who has starred in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Dumb and Dumber, is due to attend the premiere of his latest movie at the Warsaw Film Festival next month.

He plays a detective in the film True Crimes.