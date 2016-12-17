John Legend criticises Kanye West’s ‘Trump stunt’

JOHN Legend has said he is “disappointed” with Kanye West after his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

“I’m pretty disappointed with Kanye that he says he would have voted for Trump,” he said. “I think Trump has been corrosive, his message has been corrosive to the country.”

The singer’s comments come after West met with Mr Trump on Tuesday to discuss “multicultural issues”.

“I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change,” the rapper tweeted before the meeting.

Legend, who has collaborated with West in the past and has connections with his record label, said he sees the meeting as a “publicity stunt”.

“I don’t think it’s impossible to talk to him about issues, but I won’t be used as a publicity stunt,” he said. “I think Kanye was a publicity stunt. Whatever’s in his mind, I disagree with him”.

The Ordinary People and All Of Me singer said some of Mr Trump’s promises had “been very concerning for a lot of people” and that “for Kanye to support that message is very disappointing”.



West’s meeting with the President-elect came after a series of angry tirades during two of his Saint Pablo Tour shows.

In California, the rapper was booed after declaring his support for Mr Trump and calling his communication method as “very futuristic”.

Speaking after their meeting, Mr Trump said the two were “just friends” and that they discussed “life”, describing the musician as a “good man” news.sky.com

