Johnny Depp jokes onstage about assassinating President Trump

JOHNNY Depp has joked about assassinating President Donald Trump while appearing on stage at the Glastonbury Festival.

The Hollywood star received a rapturous reception during the event at Cineramageddon – a drive-in cinema on the site in Somerset.

He introduced his 2004 film The Libertine alongside director Julien Temple, but then began talking about religion and President Trump after questions from the 1,500-strong audience.

He said: “I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go.

“It is just a question – I’m not insinuating anything.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living.

“However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

Depp was greeted by crowds of fans holding phones after arriving in a blue vintage Cadillac.

He posed for pictures and jumped on the car bonnet, before introducing the film and adding: “I made the film because I wanted to try to bring to England a great poet that they missed.”

Fans, many sat in vintage cars and trucks, then watched a screening of the movie. –news.sky.com