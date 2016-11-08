Jolie gets sole custody of six kids with Pitt

ANGELINA Jolie will continue to have sole custody of her six children with Brad Pitt – with the actor being allowed “therapeutic visits”.

Jolie filed for divorce on 19 September, and her lawyer said the next day her decision was “for the health of the family”.

It came just days after Pitt was involved in a disturbance during a private flight with his family.

Her filing sought sole physical custody of the couple’s children, who are aged from eight to 15.

The agreement was reached more than a week ago in consultation with childcare professionals.

The Hollywood stars were together for 12 years after developing a relationship while filming Mr & Mrs Smith in 2005.

They quickly became one of Hollywood’s elite power couples and adopted children from Cambodia, Vietnam and Ethiopia.

In 2006, they formed the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, funding it with millions of dollars made by selling personal pictures to celebrity magazines.

The pair recently sold a home they bought in New Orleans’ French Quarter for $4.9m (£4m). news.sky.com