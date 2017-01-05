Kalisto Pasuwa announces AFCON squad

January 5, 2017
Kalisto Pasuwa announces AFCON squad
The wait is over.  Can Warrior go beyond the group stages this time around?

ZIMBABWE national football team coach Kalisto Pasuwa has announced the final 23 football players who will represent the country at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Gabon  starting next week.

Goalkeepers

MUKURUVA Tatenda, BERNARD Donovan, and MAWAYA Takabva.

Defenders

NHAMOINESU Costa, MUROIWA Elisha, KANGWA Bruce, ZVIREKWI Hardlife, MACHAPA Oscar, BHASERA Onisimor, MHLANGA Lawrence and HADEBE Teenage.

Midfielders

PHIRI Danny, KATSANDE Willard, BILLIAT Khama, MAHACHI Kuda, MUDEHWE Marshall, and NAKAMBA Marvelous.

Strikers

MALAJILA Cuthbert, RUSIKE Evans, MUSONA Knowledge, MUSHEKWI Nyasha, RUSIKE Mathew

and NDORO Tendai.

