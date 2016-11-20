Kanye West angers fans by saying he ‘would have voted for Trump’

KANYE West was booed by fans after telling them he didn’t vote in the US election – but if he had, he “would have voted on Trump”.

At a concert in San Jose for his Saint Pablo Tour, the hip-hop star made a lengthy speech on issues such as racism, immigration and the possibility of him running for president in 2020.

“I told you I didn’t vote. But what I didn’t tell you is that if I had voted, I would have voted on Trump,” West said, to jeers from the audience.

The crowd continued to boo the singer, with some fans screaming “Trump supporter” and others reportedly leaving the California show.

“That don’t mean I don’t support women’s rights,” West explained.

“That don’t mean I don’t think Black Lives Matter.

“It don’t mean I don’t support these things because that was the guys I would have voted for.”

Videos of the tirade were posted on Twitter, with one user writing: “People booing at Kanye for his surprisingly not anti-trump speech.”

Another wrote: “Kanye is praising Donald Trump at his show right now. Said he likes his politically incorrect way of communication.”

West explained his views on race and how he doesn’t feel “any candidate would make a difference”.

“We are in a racist country – period,” West said.

“Ain’t no candidate gonna change that.”

He added that race was a “distraction” and “black people should talk less about race”.

One fan wrote on Twitter “You have failed all your fans @kanyewest”.

The Yeezus singer also said he understood the President-elect’s plans for a wall on the border with Mexico.

news.sky.com