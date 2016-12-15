Kanye West meets Donald Trump at Trump Tower

RAPPER Kanye West has visited Trump Tower in New York to meet the President-elect.

Although the pair were happy to pose for photographs, they were less keen to answer reporters’ questions on whether West would perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

“I just want to take a picture right now,” a newly blond West said.

Although the 39-year-old superstar brought a small entourage along for the meeting, he was not accompanied by his wife Kim Kardashian.

In the lobby of Trump Tower, Mr Trump described West as a “good man” who he has known for a long time.

The President-elect told the press pack that the pair “discussed life” during their brief encounter.

In the hours after the meeting, West tweeted to say that he had wanted to meet with the President-elect to discuss “multicultural issues” – including bullying, supporting teachers, modernising curriculums and violence in Chicago.

“I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change,” he tweeted.

West has long said he plans to run for president in 2020 – but in a hint that he would not want to impede Mr Trump’s chance at securing a second term in office, he wrote: “#2024.”

In November, the rapper was booed at a concert in San Jose, California after he declared his support for Mr Trump, but added that he did not vote in the election.

The artist was also very complimentary of Mr Trump’s way of communicating with the electorate, describing it as “very futuristic”.

The A-list visit came shortly after Mr Trump announced he had chosen ExxonMobil boss Rex Tillerson as his Secretary of State.

He described the chairman and chief executive of the oil giant as “one of the truly great business leaders of the world” in a tweet. news.sky.com

