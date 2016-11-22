Kanye West taken to hospital with sleep deprivation

0
Lifestyle
November 22, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
Kanye West taken to hospital with sleep deprivation
By
Kanye-West

The LA Police Department confirms officers were sent to the star’s house but the incident was deemed a “medical emergency”.

KANYE West has reportedly been admitted to hospital just a day after cancelling the rest of his world tour.

He is being treated for sleep deprivation in Los Angeles after police were called to reports of a disturbance on Monday, People magazine reported.

A source told the magazine: “He is exhausted and currently dealing with sleep deprivation.

“He went to the hospital at will under the advice of his physician. He’s fine.”

The announcement follows the last-minute cancellation of a concert by West in Los Angeles on Sunday and a rant-filled show the previous night in Sacramento.

West was recorded ranting about Beyonce, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, the radio and MTV, before ending the show after just 30 minutes.

He later flooded his Instagram with pictures of items from his fashion line.

At a previous show earlier last week he was booed by fans after telling them he did not vote in the US election – but if he had, he “would have voted on Trump”. 

news.sky.com

Follow us on Twitter on @FingazLive and on Facebook – The Financial Gazette
Newer Post
Older Post

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Will new US President Donald Trump make America great again?