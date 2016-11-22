Kanye West taken to hospital with sleep deprivation

KANYE West has reportedly been admitted to hospital just a day after cancelling the rest of his world tour.

He is being treated for sleep deprivation in Los Angeles after police were called to reports of a disturbance on Monday, People magazine reported.

A source told the magazine: “He is exhausted and currently dealing with sleep deprivation.

“He went to the hospital at will under the advice of his physician. He’s fine.”

The announcement follows the last-minute cancellation of a concert by West in Los Angeles on Sunday and a rant-filled show the previous night in Sacramento.

West was recorded ranting about Beyonce, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, the radio and MTV, before ending the show after just 30 minutes.

He later flooded his Instagram with pictures of items from his fashion line.

At a previous show earlier last week he was booed by fans after telling them he did not vote in the US election – but if he had, he “would have voted on Trump”.

news.sky.com