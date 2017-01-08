Kelly Khumalo: What’s in the past will remain in the past

JUST hours after the release of disgraced rapper and her ex-boyfriend, Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Marronhanye, songstress Kelly Khumalo has shared a rather cryptic tweet about leaving the past behind her.

Kelly, who has remained silent on Jub Jub’s release, took to Twitter to share her views on laying the past to rest.

“What’s in the past will remain in the past simply because it’s in the past for a reason,” she said.

While the tweet makes no mention to Jub Jub at all, there is speculation on social media that Kelly could be replying to the questions she’s faced surrounding his release.

As reported by TshisaLIVE earlier this week, insiders close to Kelly revealed that she even though she has had no contact with the disgraced rapper since his incarceration, she would allow him access to their child if the law allowed it.

“There has been no contact and there has been no attempt to have a relationship with their child,” said a source.

A decision that appears to be a u-turn on previous statements by made the singer.

During a tell-all interview last year, Kelly said that she would get a restraining order against Jub Jub and that he would not be allowed to see their son.

“I was left confused, hurt and broken. I was a first time mother and I was trying to support a partner who’s very abusive both physically and emotionally,” she said at the time.

Kelly’s camp have made no official comment surrounding Jub Jub’s release, saying that she was currently focusing on the release of her latest album. www.timeslive.co.za