Kenya election: Kenyatta vows to overcome divisions

Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to overcome Kenya’s divisions after being sworn in for a second term as president, at a ceremony boycotted by the opposition.

Speaking after his inauguration in the capital Nairobi, he said he would try to incorporate some of the opposition’s ideas “in the spirit of inclusivity”.

At least one man was killed when police clashed with opposition supporters.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has announced plans to be sworn in himself as president next month.

He boycotted last month’s repeat election and has not recognised Mr Kenyatta’s victory.

Mr Kenyatta was officially re-elected with 98% of the vote on 26 October but just under 39% of voters turned out.

The original election on 8 August was held again after being annulled by the Supreme Court on grounds of irregularities.

What did Kenyatta say exactly?

Embarking on his second and last term in office, he promised to act as “the custodian of the dreams of all” Kenyans.

Without specifying whether he would reach out to Mr Odinga, he said: “We may have chosen different candidates and different visions, but each one of us voted for a better life.

“To my competitors, and in the spirit of inclusivity, I will endeavour to incorporate some of their ideas. The election was not a contest between a good dream and a bad dream. It was a contest between two competing visions.

“I will devote my time and energy to build bridges, to unite and bring prosperity to all Kenyans.” -bbc.com