Key conditions for an industrial revolution in Zimbabwe

CONFLICT over political and economic institutions and the distribution of resources has been pervasive throughout the history of nations. If we are to create a modern State in Zimbabwe characterised by inclusive political and economic institutions, we must first look at history and understand the necessary conditions that can result in sustainable development through industrialisation.

An industrial revolution in Zimbabwe is possible sometime in our future, but this can only happen when we radically change the institutions that we inherited from colonialism and also reverse ZANU-PF policies which have continued to arrest our development.

Countries that have extractive political regimes do not develop; they actually regress as we have seen in Zimbabwe. Extractive political institutions are those institutions that limit political and economic freedoms as a means of prolonging their rule. They create a political elite whose main priority is not shared economic growth, but concentrated wealth accumulation for a few at the expense of social progress for many.

We must, however, recognise the critical factors for industrialisation and consider what conditions are necessary in order for our economy to develop in the future.

In order to create a new dispensation we will need a fundamental reorganisation of our economic institutions in favour of innovators and entrepreneurs in all sectors of the economy. This must be based on the emergence of more secure and efficient property rights. This not only includes productive assets such as land and mines, but also intellectual capital. Innovation can only flourish in an environment where ideas are protected by law.

The route we have taken where that State owns land and minerals will not result in them being exploited to the maximum by entrepreneurs for the benefit of our economy. Of course, we know that the State (read ZANU-PF) fears losing political control in the event that free enterprise creates a new class of owners who through time will demand better political leadership and therein lies a biggest challenge. It is not in the interest of ZANU-PF to make this happen, which means that as long as they remain in power we are unlikely to see a highly industrialised economy emerging. They are arresting our development.

Better infrastructure is the second necessary development. The development of the energy and transport sectors remains critical for any nation to become industrialised. This of course, will require huge investments, which Zimbabwe cannot afford. The African Development Bank estimated that we will need about $14 billion to address our infrastructural deficit. This therefore means that we have to borrow if we are to develop our infrastructure. Public and private sector partnerships as a means to finance infrastructure development will be the best developmental model, but must be implemented without patronage or favour . It should be based on quality and ability to deliver.

In addition, we will need government policies which are consistent and nurture a constructive cooperation between government and the private sector. These conditions do not yet exist in our country and we will therefore need to work on these things first, before we can see any meaningful industrialisation and development for that matter.

Zimbabwe has actually de-industrialised over the last 15 years since the chaotic fast-track land reform programme of 2000. As a country where 60 percent of industrial inputs comes from the agriculture sector, it is no surprise that the decimation of agriculture remains the main cause of the collapse of local industry which has led to the increase in unemployment and the proliferation of cheap imports from China. Re-industrialising Zimbabwe is therefore going to be a very difficult and long road.

The most critical issue that remains is that of economic freedom. We cannot expect significant investment inflows into our industrial sector until we address some of the fundamentals of creating economic freedom and encouraging free enterprise without the government playing both referee and player in the business sector. State capitalism has crowded out the private sector and we must reverse that with urgency.

My contention here is that if we work at creating economic freedom, ruthlessly deal with corruption, have consistent policies that look at the private sector as a partner and not an enemy of government; and protect private property rights, most of the other things will fall into place. We will have created an environment which attracts investment to rebuild our industrial base.

Lastly, we cannot ignore regional integration which must seek to turn the Southern African Development Community and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa regions from exporters of minerals to key global net exporters of processed goods. We must seek to create value chains across borders and upgrade existing and develop new infrastructures while creating significant jobs and trade opportunities within the region.

Industrialisation creates higher and more sustainable incomes, requires better skilled citizens and can result in shared inclusive growth.

That is the Zimbabwe we want.

Vince Musewe is an independent economist. You may contact him on vtmusewe@gmail.com