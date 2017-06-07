Khama Billiat finally released

MAMELODI Sundowns on Tuesday finally agreed to release Warriors forward Khama Billiat for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Sunday.

Billiat had been named in the squad to face Liberia by Warriors coach Norman Mapeza even though he was said to be injured and was sidelined for Mamelodi Sundown’s clash against Esperance of Tunisia in the Caf Champions League on Friday night. The player though, said he was hoping he would recover in time and play a part on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns had initially said they would release Billiat while the Warriors medical team had also requested the player to bring a medical report so that they could assess him.

However, Mamelodi Sundowns appeared reluctant to release the player on the grounds that he was injured.

Reports had also suggested former Warriors skipper, Peter Ndlovu was frustrating Billiat’s travel to Harare.

However, Warriors team manager Wellington Mupandare said on Tuesday, Billiat had finally been released and expected to join camp.

“I can confirm that Billiat has now been cleared after we had discussions with the club. He sent me a message to say that he had finally been released. So we are expecting him to be in tomorrow (today),” said Mupandare.

According to Fifa statutes clubs are compelled to release players for national duty five days prior to the match.

Meanwhile, Onismor Bhasera, who had club commitments at the weekend joined others in camp afternoon. –sportbrief.co.zw