Khama Billiat heaps praise on Pitso Mosimane ahead of CAF Champions League final

MAMELODI Sundowns star Khama Billiat says coach Pitso Mosimane’s vast experience and strong mentality has been key in his side’s preparations for Sunday’s CAF Champions League final.

The Brazilians take a 3-0 advantage into the second-leg tie against Zamalek at the El Borg Arab Stadium and, although the squad are in good spirits, Billiat knows there is still a tough task ahead.

“The morale is high in the camp,” Billiat tells KickOff.com. “Everyone is positive, but we’re professional about it – we know we can’t be too excited, and we have to do the job.”

The PSL Footballer of the Season then revealed his coach’s approach to the game in keeping the team focused on the task at hand.

“Pitso is experienced enough, and knows we cannot be too excited and we must continue to work,” he says. “We haven’t changed the way we do things before games –watching videos, match analysis, corrections of the last game, etc– this shows his character, that he’s not someone that gets carried away with what the situation tells him.

“And as players, we owe him that same level of mentality. He’s told us to keep our minds and be grounded about it until we do the job.”

The Zimbabwean forward insists the side will not be distracted by any off-field attempts by Zamalek and their fans to derail Masandawana’s charge for South Africa’s second star.

READ: Zamalek begin their antics…

“Obviously we will come up against things that are out of our control, but we have to be honest with ourselves – this is not a game where we can make excuses, it’s a game where we need to go through anything that comes our way,” Billiat says. – Kickoff.com

By Fabio De Dominicis in Egypt