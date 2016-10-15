Khama Billiat nominated for CAF Player of the Year award

ZIMBABWE’S midfield maestro Khama Billiat has been named among the nominees for the 2016 CAF Player of the Year award.

CAF released the 30-man shortlist for the coveted prize today on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns star – Billiat stole the show with three major gongs at the PSL awards ceremony at Emperors Palace this year.

Billiat walked away with the Premiership Players’ Player award, Midfielder of the Season and Footballer of the Season awards.

The Zimbabwe international played an instrumental role in the Brazilians’ stellar season, where they clinched the Premiership tile and Telkom Knockout Cup.

Sundowns players dominated the ceremony after their record-setting season, where they set a new benchmark of 71 points with 22 wins, five draws and three losses.

The 26-year-old was in sensational form for Sundowns – contributing 13 goals and 20 assist in the season.

He also helped the warriors to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Bafana Bafana duo Itumeleng Khune and Keagan Dolly have both been named amongst the nominees for the 2016 CAF Player of the Year award.

The list also includes the likes of Leicester City’s Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez, Samuel Eto’o, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Andre Ayew, Victor Wanyama, Sadio Mane and numerous other international superstars.

CAF Player of the Year nominees:

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City) El Arabi Hillel Soudani (Algeria & Dinamo Zagreb) Islam Slimani (Algeria & Leicester City) Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon & Antalyaspor) Benjamin Mounkandjo (Cameroon & Lorient) Serge Aurier (Cote d’Ivoire & PSG) Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City) Yao Kouasi Gervais ‘Gervinho’ (Cote d’Ivoire & Hebei Fortune) Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma) Mohamed El Neny (Egypt & Arsenal) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Dortmund) Andre Ayew (Ghana & West Ham) Victor Wanyama (Kenya & Tottenham) William Jebor (Liberia & Wydad Athletic Club) Mehdi Benatia (Morocco & Juventus) Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax) John Mikel Obi (Nigeria & Chelsea) Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City) Ahmed Musa (Nigeria & Leicester City) Cedric Bakambu (DR Congo & Villareal) Yannick Bolasie (DR Congo & Everton) Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool) Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli) 24. Keagan Dolly (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns) 25. Itumeleng Khune (South Africa & Kaizer Chiefs)

Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk) Aymen Abdennour Tunisia & Valencia) Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia & Sunderland) Dennis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns) Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns)

CAF Player of the Year – Based in Africa

Dennis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns) 2. Itumeleng Khune (South Africa & Kaizer Chiefs) Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel) Joel Kimwaki (DR Congo & TP Mazembe) Joyce Lomalisa (DR Congo & AS Vita) Salif Coulibaly (Mali & TP Mazembe) Ali Gabr (Egypt & Zamalek) Keegan Dolly (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns) Jackson Mwanza (Zambia & Zesco United) Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe) Elia Meschak (DR Congo & TP Mazembe) Aymen Hefny (Egypt & Zamalek) Morgan Betorangal (Chad & MO Bejaia) Hlompho Kekana (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Hamza Lahmar (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel) Jesse Were (Kenya & Zesco United) Idris Mbombo (DR Congo & Zesco United) Chisom Chikatara (Nigeria & Wydad Athletic Club) William Jebor (Liberia & Wydad Athletic Club) Reda Hajhouj (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club) Fabrice Nguessi Ondama (Congo & Wydad Athletic Club) Mfon Udon (Nigeria & Enyimba) Bassem Morsi (Egypt & Zamalek) Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns) Yannick Zakri (Cote d’Ivoire & Mamelodi Sundowns)