Kim Kardashian & Kanye West sought spiritual counseling to save marriage

FOR the past month or so, rumors had been spreading across the internet that the marriage of TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West was in strains, that the couple was taking time apart from each other, and that they had even considered splitting. But these rumors were put to rest when Kim Kardashian posted a touching message on Instagram marking the couple’s third anniversary, writing “3 down, a lifetime to go.” And it has now been revealed that the couple’s strained relationship was fixed via spiritual counseling.

Kim and Kanye reportedly sought the help of a Lost Angeles guru. The spiritual counselor helped put things in perspective for the couple, who have two children together, 3-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint. And their marriage now seems to have been fixed. Kanye made a showy display of his love for Kim, filling a room full with white flowers, marking the occasion of their third wedding anniversary (Kim posted this on her Snapchat). Ian Haperin, author of the book Kardashian Dynasty: The Controversial Rise Of America’s Royal Family, has confirmed in the latest interview that the couple sought spiritual counseling to fix their marriage, the Mirror reports.

“Before Kim and Kanye started seeing a spiritual counselor, she was seriously debating whether the relationship could work. Some members of Kim’s family knew about the counselor and encouraged it. But Kim really had to convince Kanye to go.”

The couple has reportedly been reached out to for comments on the “spiritual counseling” claims, but are yet to comment. Ian Haperin had also confirmed the uncertainty of the couple’s marriage last month. Speaking with Heat magazine, he had confirmed the rumors, calling Kim and Kanye’s marriage a “ticking time bomb.”

“You only have to look at him styling Kim on the red carpet at the Met Gala to see he calls the shots. Kanye is a Svengali figure, he’s in control, but in some ways Kim doesn’t mind. “They do love each other, but in some ways it’s also a marriage of convenience. I don’t think the relationship will last more than two or three years. They’re a ticking time bomb.”





In his latest interview, Ian revealed that the couple sought spiritual counseling to fix their troubled marriage. According to him, the counseling wasn’t religious and was instead focused on putting Kim and Kanye together in a “neutral place for structured healing conversations.” Ian revealed that the couple spends countless hours on these sessions, usually going twice a week. And all this has apparently helped the couple fix their marriage, and they now appear to be closer than ever. Kim and Kanye celebrated their third wedding anniversary on May 24. Here’s the snap of Kim showing the room full of flowers Kanye surprised her with.

Rumors of the couple’s marriage being in doubts have been spreading across the internet for a while. It had widely been reported that the couple was preparing to split. It had also been reported that Kanye leaving LA for a remote mountain in Wyoming had less to do with working on his new album, as he had claimed, and more with escaping his troubled relationship. A source had told Heat magazine that the couple had in fact decided to take some time apart, the Mirror reports.

“Kanye is in a very odd place in his life right now, so he’s happy to take a break. Kim convinced him that this was the best solution for him, as it would allow him to take time out of the spotlight.”

