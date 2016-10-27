Kim Kardashian West resumes filming family reality TV show

KIM Kardashian West has returned to filming the reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians – three weeks after she was robbed at gunpoint in France.

“Full production has resumed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” a spokesperson for the E! Network, which broadcasts the show, said in a statement on Thursday.

The network gave no details about the focus of the latest season, but said the reality TV star was filming with her family again.

The show, which chronicles the lives of the celebrity family, had been put on hold since the luxury residence Kardashian West was staying in during Paris Fashion Week was raided by thieves, earlier this month.

She was tied up, locked in a bathroom and had a gun held at her head while masked men took off with millions of dollars worth of jewellery.



She was reportedly spotted at her husband rapper Kanye West’s Los Angeles gig on Tuesday

The 35-year-old has kept a low profile since.

E! Online said she was seen backstage with mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian amid heavy security.

Her assistant, Stephanie Sheppard, posted a message on Kardashian West’s subscription website last week saying she would be “taking some much-needed time off”.



Stephanie Sheperd said Kardashian West would be “taking time off” last week

“She’s not doing great. I think we’re all really still shaken up,” her sister Kourtney said in an interview last week.

“It’s incredibly traumatic what happened to her,” sister Khloe Kardashian told the Ellen DeGeneres show two weeks ago.

“But our family is super close and great and we’ll get through it together.” – news.sky.com