Kim Kardashian West returns to social media three months on from Paris robbery

KIM Kardashian West has returned to social media following a three month silence, posting a family photo on Instagram.

The 36-year-old shared the picture of her alongside husband Kanye West and their two children, three-year-old daughter North and one-year-old son Saint.

The photo, which shows the group all dressed in white and standing on a wooden porch, is believed to have been taken in Oklahoma City as they took a New Year trip to Kanye’s mother Donda West’s grave.

Formerly ever-present on social media, Kardashian West stopped tweeting and posting photos and videos on Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook after being held up and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewellery during Paris Fashion Week.

The reality TV star was tied up and threatened at gunpoint by an armed gang, before being left bound and gagged on 3 October.



Kanye and Kim have denied rumours that their marriage is on the rocks

Her family snap is her first post on Instagram since the attack.

She also briefly changed her Twitter handle from Kim Kardashian West to simply ‘Kim’, but apparently changed her mind and swiftly reverted back to her full married name.

There has been much speculation over the rumoured breakdown of her marriage to rapper Kanye West after he spent time in hospital in November.

Kardashian West is believed to be returning to work this month with a scheduled trip to Dubai, according to celebrity website TMZ. news.sky.com