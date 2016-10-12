Kobe Bryant: Five-time NBA champion auctions face mask

0
Sport
October 12, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
By
Bryant is the only NBA player to spend 20 seasons with just one club

Kobe Bryant is the only NBA player to spend 20 seasons with just one club.

FORMER LA Lakers captain Kobe Bryant is auctioning off a face mask to raise funds for charity – with bids starting at $15,000 (£12,204).

Bryant had to wear the mask after breaking his nose during the 2012 All-Star game where he passed Michael Jordan as the All-Star Game’s leading scorer.

He wore it for four Lakers games, earning the nickname ‘The Masked Mamba’.

The auction house describes the mask as “a Hall of Fame worthy piece that every NBA fan would be shocked to see in person”.

Bryant previously auctioned another mask he wore in the same season, securing $67,000 (£54,498) for the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation. bbc.com

Bryant scored 31 points against Minnesota Timberwolves in his first game wearing the mask

Bryant scored 31 points against Minnesota Timberwolves in his first game wearing the mask

Newer Post
Older Post

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Is the market ready for bond notes?