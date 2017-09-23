KPMG warns firms over new accounting regulations

AUDIT and advisory firm, KPMG Zimbabwe, last week warned that companies should analyse their contracts ahead of the introduction of new revenue accounting standards, known as the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 15, which come into effect in January next year.

Gerald Matavata, an audit manager at KPMG Zimbabwe, said adoption of the new rules, which were issued by the International Accounting Standards Board in 2014, will significantly affect the way companies in Zimbabwe account for their revenues.

He said the new rules, which will be implemented following debate for over a decade about how businesses globally should report the top line in their financial statements, are meant to improve the financial reporting of revenue and improve comparability of the top line in financial statements globally.

Matavata said the new rules would demand more disclosures.

The standards contain principles that an entity will apply to determine the measurement of revenue and timing of when it is recognised.

Matavata warned companies to speed up preparations for the sweeping changes.

“We are running out of time. Companies have a few months now to prepare for the implementation of the new (IFRS 15) regulations, which are likely to have significant impact on reported revenue. Companies need to be aware of the impact of IFRS 15 and should not underestimate the potential scale of technical challenges.

“Companies should do an analysis of their contracts to see how revenue might be affected. This will affect many companies. I need to mention that the new IFRS 15 will be different from what the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority considers to be revenue, so there will be some challenges there and there will be need for some adjustments,” said Matavata, who spoke at KPMG’s IFRS and Business seminar held in the capital last week.

“The new regulations, which specify how and when companies should recognise revenues, are meant to improve the financial reporting of revenue and improve comparability of the top line in financial statements globally.

“This will significantly change how companies recognise revenue. It will also result in significant increase in the volume of disclosures related to revenue recognition.

“There shall be new items on the balance sheet such as contract balances, contract costs and contract liabilities.

“In applying IFRS 15, the standards call for five steps to come up with the final number. These are: identify the contract with a customer, identify the separate performance obligations in the contract, the determination of transaction price, to allocate the transaction price to the separate performance obligations and recognise revenue when each performance obligation is satisfied,” he said.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw