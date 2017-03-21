Kwekwe puts loss-making brewery on the market, again

KWEKWE City Council has put its Simba Brewery on the market after admitting failure to turn around the loss-making operation, mayor Matenda Madzoke has said.

“As the local authority we have failed to run the brewery and so we have come to an agreement that we lease it out to interested private players,” Madzoke told The Source.

“Workers have been requesting for salary increment and us as a local authority, due to limited resources we have been failing to come into agreement with our employees so if we lease the brewery to private partners they will be able to deal with the issues,” he said.

The council has toyed with the idea of selling off the brewery after it accumulated debts of US$1,3 million as at September last year.

It owes several creditors, including FBC Bank, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and National Social Security Authority.

The brewery, which started operations in 1996, was previously shut down in 2008, before it was revived in 2010 under a management deal with Limsol Trading, which has since expired. -The Source