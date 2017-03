By L.S.M Kabweza

FIFA today announced the winners of the broadcasting right to the 2017-2018 FIFA games. These include the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. Strive Masiyiwa’s Kwese Sports is one of the 5 media companies that have secured rights to screen the games. The others are Multichoice’s SuperSport, SABC, StarTimes and CANAL+. […]

Kwese and DStv share rights to FIFA World Cup 2018 games

