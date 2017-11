By Staff Writer

Kwese announced today that ZBC is now available on the Pay TV service. ZBC TV, the state broadcasting service in Zimbabwe, can be watched on Kwese channel 230. Kwese had long said that this would happen but until now, subscribers were still waiting, starved of local news content. DStv, the established pay TV service whose […]

Kwese now showing ZBC TV

