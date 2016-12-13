Kylie Jenner 19, buys fourth California mansion at US$12 million

CELEBRITIES with multiple homes often purchase them in a variety of locales.

But not teen reality star Kylie Jenner.

She’s just plunked down $12 million, according to Trulia, to buy her fourth home in Los Angeles County – adding a third mansion to her portfolio of real estate located in the exclusive Hidden Hills community.

Kylie Jenner’s new pad: A spacious foyer welcomes guests into the sprawling mansion that has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms per the realtor listing

The sprawling 13,200-square-foot Cape Cod style house was constructed in 2015.

It boasts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, per the realtor listing, along with a home theatre, a massage room and a pool with a view.

It’s set in lush landscaping with lawns and four outside patio areas.

The Queen of Hidden Hills: The teen reality star was reported Saturday to have bought a third mansion in the upscale community for $12 million. That’s the fourth home she now owns

Big spender: The 19-year-old is developing quite a real estate portfolio as she continues to shell out big bucks on homes in the gated enclave

Mediterranean climate: Kylie will be able to unwind in a swimming pool with a view….

Tables for two: After having a relaxing massage in her very own massage parlour litted out with room for a friend….

An expansive kitchen is a chef’s delight with two marble islands, one with a breakfast bar, and top of the range stainless steel appliances.

Designer lanterns hang from the ceiling and the custom, cabinetry is white as are the frames for the big picture windows.

There’s also a pantry with additional storage space and an extra sink, next to a side door leading to the garden.

Well-equipped: The chef’s kitchen comes with top of the range stainless steel appliances

Work space: : It has wood floors and two marble islands, of which one also features a breakfast bar

Open plan: Designer lanterns hang from the ceiling and the kitchen opens onto a formal dining area

Extra storage: There are additional custom cupboards in a pantry area that also has an additional sink and is located next to a glass door leading to the garden

Formal dining: There’s a dining table that seat 10 and looks out onto a terrace with a stone fountain

The hardwood floors continue throughout the downstairs of the residence through the lounge area.

The living area boasts a marble fireplace and white sofas and armchairs along with distressed country furnishings and two large mirrors.

Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors leading to the main patio can be fully retracted to create a fully-integrated indoor/outdoor space.

Living area: A lounge features white armchairs and sofas and a marble fireplace

A room with a view: The living areas open up onto the main patio through sliding doors that can be fully retracted to maximimise indoor/outdoor living

Outdoor entertaining: The main patio has stone pavers, a dining table and a bar

The master suite in the home is expansive with a bedroom and adjacent sitting room that features a fireplace and easy chairs.

On the other side of the bedroom is the master bathroom that has marble floors, a soaking tub and a very large steam shower.

A long vanity with mirror runs along one wall and there’s a window by the tub that looks out onto landscaped greenery.

There’s also a big walk-in closet lined with cupboards, hanger space and drawers.

Sit and sleep: The master bedroom opens up to a sitting room with a fireplace

All mod cons: On the other side of the master bedroom is the master bathroom with a soaking tub and large vanity

Room to scrub: The very large steam shower is made from marble and has a sitting area and wall-to-ceiling glass doors

Vast: A walk-in closet offers plenty of room for Kylie’s wardrobe

The residence also boasts a home office with glass doors opening onto the outside and a games room.

Meanwhile, Kylie has listed her starter home in Calabasas as she consolidates her purchases in gated Hidden Hills.

She purchased the Mediterranean-style house last February when she was 17 years old and put it on the market in June with an asking price of $3.9 million, more than $1 million more than she paid for it.

In May she bought the first of her Hidden Hills properties, spending $6 million on a 7,000-square-foot house.

In August, she acquired her second mansion located right next door to the first for $4.5 million.

Fun space: There’s also a games room and a wet bar

Home office: A study has a black table and arm chairs with sliding glass doors to the outside

Quartet: Four patios are featured on the 1.4 acre spread along with lp-lenty of lush lawns