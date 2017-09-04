La Liga president Javier Tebas urges UEFA to investigate Manchester City, PSG over FFP rules

LA Liga president Javier Tebas has written to UEFA to investigate Manchester City, along with Paris Saint-Germain, over Financial Fair Play rules.

European football’s governing body are already looking into PSG’s recent transfer dealings, with the Ligue 1 giants having signed Neymar from Barcelona for an eye-watering €222m in August before agreeing a €155m deal with Monaco for Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe joins on an initial loan deal, with the move to be made permanent next season, but La Liga chief Tebas feels there is financial wrong-doing afoot, both at PSG and English Premier League counterparts Manchester City.

“PSG and Man City’s funding by state-aid distorts European competitions and creates an inflationary spiral that is irreparably harming the football industry,” Tebas said in a letter to UEFA, Associated Press reports.

“UEFA must enforce FFP regulations to avoid discrimination among clubs.

“PSG is a habitual offender and has been violating UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations for years.

“It is important that UEFA doesn’t just look at the most recent player transfers, but at PSG’s history of noncompliance. The transfers are merely the result of years of financial doping at PSG.” –kickoff,com