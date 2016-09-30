Lady Gaga to headline Super Bowl halftime show

LADY Gaga will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February, the National Football League (NFL) has announced.

The six-time Grammy Award winner will take to the stage on 5 February in Houston, Texas, the league said in a statement, adding the announcement “is just the beginning” of what promises to be a “historic” show.

Giving a nod to her latest single, Perfect Illusion, Gaga wrote on Twitter: “It’s not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year’s Super Bowl goes Gaga!”

It will be the second time she has performed on the Super Bowl stage, having sang the US national anthem before Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California, in February.



Gaga sang the national anthem before Super Bowl 50 in February

The game is the most watched event on US television, drawing more than 100 million viewers.

Previous headliners have included Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Katy Perry and the Rolling Stones.

Last season’s show was headlined by Coldplay, and also featured Beyonce and Bruno Mars. –news.sky.com