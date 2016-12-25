Lamborghini reveals new super sports car, the Aventador S

ITALIAN marque Lamborghini has provided a look at its next generation of the V12 Lamborghini, the Aventador S.

With new aerodynamic lines, redeveloped suspension, increased power and new driving dynamics, the Lamborghini Aventador S has been created to set a new benchmark for super sports cars.

The new iconic design of the exterior — with a more aggressive nose and longer front splitter in front and a black diffuser and vertical fins in the rear — focuses on aerodynamic performance. Inside the sports car offers a new four-wheel steering system, significantly enhanced suspension and electronics, and a more powerful V12 engine, outputting 740 hp and enabling acceleration from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 350 km/h.

Customizable driving modes also allow the driver to select between four different choices — STRADA, SPORT, CORSA and the new EGO mode option, which provides several additional profiles that can be customized with the driver’s preferred traction, steering and suspension settings and saved within the STRADA, SPORT and CORSA modes.

AppleCarPlay is available as standard, allowing the driver and passengers to manage voice-activated communications and entertainment from their own personal Apple devices. -www.timeslive.co.za