Land barons wreak havoc

LAND barons at Harare’s Caledonia settlement are reportedly derailing the regularisation of the slum settlement by inciting residents against a government-appointed agency overseeing the normalisation process.

Reportedly influencing residents to boycott paying US$50 per month earmarked for developing the area, the land barons have been accused of stalling progress at the settlement.

As a result, the Caledonia Management Committee, led by local government expert, Percy Toriro, has failed to raise the US$15 million meant for developing the area inhabited by an estimated 100 000 people settled on 30 000 tiny pieces of land. The committee, set up mid last year, has so far raised a mere US$2,5 million since October last year.

Sources said the land barons’ actions were part of ZANU-PF factionalism, which has resulted in their sabotage of the process because Caledonia’s development initiatives are being spearheaded by their political opponents.

This has negatively impacted on development in the populous shantytown, which lacks basic amenities like running water, sewer, electricity, drainage, roads, schools, clinics and other basic services.

Most of the residents in Caledonia are ZANU-PF supporters, who settled there 10 years ago, creating urban chaos. When government moved in last year and established the Caledonia Management Committee, it banned all housing co-operatives from collecting money from residents, who were asked to make direct deposits in ring-fenced Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) accounts.

The money would then be used by the Urban Development Co-operation (UDCORP), a government arm that has been mandated to manage the regularisation projects in all slum settlements in the country.

Housing co-operatives were also supposed to deposit into the new CBZ accounts all the money in their accounts.

Several co-operatives have, however, not adhered to this agreement.

UDCORP falls under the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing led by Saviour Kasukuwere.

It is said the land barons are particularly encouraged by the fact that Kasukuwere, the ZANU-PF national political commissar, is deeply enmeshed in the ruling party’s succession fights to notice.

Kasukuwere is considered to be a member of the Generation 40 (G40) faction that is fighting to thwart Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential ambitions.

Kasukuwere has, as such, become a target for Mnangagwa’s backers in the area, who associate UDCORP and Toriro’s committee with G40.

Documents shown to the Financial Gazette this week indicate that a total of 30 housing co-operatives had not paid a single cent for the development of the area, while a good number of people in other housing co-operatives had defaulted on payment.

Sources singled out two housing co-operatives, namely Rekayi Tangwena and Tongoville as the major trouble causers.

Documents show that the two co-operatives had US$65 000 and US$40 000 respectively in their accounts at the time when UDCORP came in, yet nothing was surrendered to the management committee.

Fears abound that the money could have been abused, and some of the agitated co-operative members are understood to be baying for the blood of their chairpersons, Livingstone Chikanga for Tongoville and Casper Madzimbamuto for Rekayi Tangwena.

The two are reportedly discouraging residents from contributing towards the development of the area, alleging that the money was being looted.

“They (Chikanga and Madzimbamuto) have caused a lot of problems. They are trying to hide behind the divisions happening in the party (ZANU-PF) to cause mayhem and to push UDCORP out of Caledonia so that they can resume their illicit deals. You must remember that when UDCORP came, it shut their financial avenues and so they are bitter,” said one source.

Chikanga, whom sources described as the self-appointed mayor of Caledonia, recently exchanged words with Kasukuwere when he visited Caledonia to assess progress; he tried to convince the Minister to allow housing co-operatives to handle funds.

According to sources in Caledonia, Chikanga and Madzimbamuto have intensified their campaigns against UDCORP in the last two weeks, stimulated by President Robert Mugabe’s recent stinging rebuke of Kasukuwere over alleged fraudulent land deals in Harare.

President Mugabe alleged that Kasukuwere parcelled out land earmarked for youths to his relatives and perceived G40 allies in ZANU-PF.

“All the problems in this area are being caused by these two. They have recently scaled their efforts following President Mugabe’s attack on Kasukuwere. Only last week, they brought teams of journalists here and fed them with wrong information on how UDCORP was spending money. Here in phase one (of Caledonia) we are happy with the progress that has been made. We tried to sit down with Chikanga and Madzimbamuto, but we have not succeeded to convince them,” said one Caledonia resident.

“In just three months, title surveys have been completed, feeder roads are being constructed and eight bridges have been completed in areas that have been very difficult to cross before,” the resident said.

Toriro confirmed that they were seriously lagging behind in terms of regularisation of the area.

“We have covered just less than 20 percent of the work that we are supposed to do. We had targeted to collect US$15 million by now, but we have only managed US$2,5 million. Imagine how much difference the balance would have made,” he moaned.

“We are being told that people are withholding their money for certain reasons. What we can only do is to encourage them to pay so that we can proceed with the work smoothly. We still need to start working on water and sewer infrastructure as well as electricity and other facilities that require more funds,” said Toriro, who could not be drawn into discussing factional disputes and their impact on the project.

UDCORP general manager, Bright Mudzvova, denied reports that they were abusing funds.

“We have got a very clean financial system, which is open to everyone. There was a lot of abuse of funds before we came to Caledonia. UDCORP was put in place to bring an end to that and to bring real development. We therefore cannot be seen to be doing the same things that we were put in place to end.

“These allegations are being peddled by land barons who lost their income because of our presence and naturally they are bound to create lies in their attempt to discredit UDCORP and push it out of the system. Remember they were making millions of dollars which they misused, that is a massive loss on their part,” he said.

Mudzvova declined to confirm the involvement of Chikanga and Madzimbamuto and also refused to disclose the identities of defaulting co-operatives.

However, the Financial Gazette established that 30 out of 132 co-operatives were holding on to at least US$400 000 from the amount which should have been transferred to the ring-fenced CBZ transit account.

They have also not contributed a cent following UDCORP’s established.

Some of the co-operatives owing huge amounts are Zimbabwe Housing Project Trust (US$51 934) Mushawedu Housing Co-operative (US$26 237) and Campus Land Developers (US$30 000).

Madzimbamuto dismissed allegations that he was discouraging people from paying and instead blamed UDCORP and Toriro over the defaults in payments.

“That is very wrong,” he thundered when asked if it was true that he was capitalising on ZANU-PF’s divisions to destabilise development in Caledonia.

“We are not discouraging anyone from paying. The issue is that we have raised concerns over their mishandling of funds; they want us to keep quiet when they are stealing people’s money,” he charged.

“We need development here and how can we be working against the same. It’s UDCORP which is stealing money. For example, in May the Minister (Kasukuwere) came here and told us that US$5 million had been raised to help develop Caledonia and now UDCORP says they have only raised US$2,5 million. We want to know what happened to the difference,” he said, angrily.

Chikanga could not be reached for comment. However, Mudzvova maintained that UDCORP had not stolen anything.

“The good thing is that we have just been audited and the audit results will soon be there for all to see,” he said.

Caledonia has been identified as a model for regularisation of slum settlements that have proliferated on the outskirts of urban areas newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw