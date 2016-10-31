By Batsirai Chikadaya

Remittance service company Mukuru (Mukuru.com) has partnered with Zimpost in a deal that allows its customers to collect cash at any of the 19 Zimpost branches countrywide bringing much-needed convenience to the companies remittance service distribution. Currently, the participating Zimpost branches include Lupane, Bulawayo, Plumtree, Beitbridge, Tsholotsho, Hwange, Gwanda, Norton, Harare, Chegutu, Karoi, Kariba, Mutare, Chipinge, Murewa, […]

Latest Mukuru partnership adds 19 new cash collection points

