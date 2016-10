By Edwin Chabuka

Le Eco might not be a familiar name in the tech realm, but this company is surely hellbent on stepping into the scene to challenge the established brands on innovation, quality and affordability. In a keynote event held on October 19 in the US, the company unveiled a number of smartphones, televisions as well as […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

LeEco, Chinese tech giant getting too ambitious?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed