LETTER FROM AMERICA: 2016 delivered a fatal blow to dreamers

EVERY American child is taught that there is no dream beyond his/her grasp, and that if he/she wanted to be president of the United States, he/she can be. While reality usually tampers with these dreams, from time to time, an upstart like Donald Trump emerges to re-affirm this article of faith.

When Barack Obama, an African American, was elected President in 2008, he greeted his well-wishers with these words. “If anybody doubted that America is a land where all things are possible, who still wonders if the dream of our founders is alive in our time, tonight is your answer.”

This was an achievement of the century. Our hearts were elated, and the effects of this seismic event reverberated throughout the world. I was a witness to this event.

Today, as I write, another event of similar magnitude has shaken the world. Trump, a mad billionaire, 70 years old, who never held any elected office before, ran for the highest office in the land against 18 governors and men of public repute. Men of common sense surmised that Trump was a joke. The New York Times and The Washington Post, one the conscience of the nation and the other, the flame thrower for all liberal ideas, ruled him out.

Fifty seven other papers concurred. Only two minor regional papers disagreed.

The larger papers employed as many as 20 people each, whose duty was to dig up dirt and smear the billionaire’s name. “Being president is not easy; it’s not hosting a talk show or a reality show. I have a lot of faith in the American people. Donald Trump will not be president,” Obama assured the world.

A little-known blogger, Viva Aguila, while sympathetic to Obama’s sentiment, pointed out that primary results in New Hampshire and Iowa were trending towards a Trump victory.

Trump, like every American, took the dream seriously that he could be anything and anybody he wanted to be.

His opponent, Hillary Clinton, came from a 23-year-old dynasty in the making. She was so assured of victory that she ordered a US$7 million fireworks flotilla on New York’s river front for celebrations. All her staff, in preparation, had ordered evening gowns for the occasion. Her “invincible machine” with the help of the media, had kept a secret for the October 11, less than 30 days before D-Day.

Trump was exposed for ill-treating women, for “grabbing their private parts” and other accusations. Ten women, including a 70-year-old, came forward to say that Trump had touched her “tits” 35 years ago. More careful journalists saw no evidence that Trump was the reason for her flat chest. Anybody who dared to support Trump was in a “basket of the deplorable, a misogynist, an Islamophobe, a racist, and Xenophobe, you name it,” she told a Hillarious crowd.

Obama, in retrospect, agreed that these accusations constituted “big stuff” which should have sunk any candidate.

I was a witness to the most renowned electoral upset in American history. Hillary had erected a firewall of Latino and black voters in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Iowa. I watched as one by one, in that order her firewall began to crumble. A friend of mine in Cincinnati, Ohio, said that he watched as deplorable people, formerly without social standing, rednecks, toughies, 18-wheeler drivers, mobile home dwellers, paraded themselves quietly, and delivered their revenge at the voting booth.

The miracle of the US system is that everybody is allowed to dream, and that the accusations against Trump, were seen for what they were, diversionary tactics by a Democratic Party which had become contemptuous of its base, the deplorable. November 9 will live as a day of sweet revenge against the elites. Americans are not afraid to change leadership when that leadership threatens their prosperity.

While my body lives in the US, my soul resides in Zimbabwe. I have followed with increasing frustration that anybody who dares to dream, is accused of plotting and driven to desperation, by foul means.

The accusations against former vice president Joice Mujuru are in the realm of dreaming to be president. The whole affair was a sideshow, complete with popinjay actors like my brothers Chris Mutsvangwa, Godfrey Tsengengamu and Sister Mandi Chimene.

Popinjay refers to politicians, full of themselves, very talkative, strutting supercilious persons. Chimene’s extravagant dress reveals self-adulatory narcissistic propensity.

Three years have been wasted on these popinjay shows in an attempt to side-line serious economic issues.

Since the show started 1 000 companies have closed.

As 2016 nears its end, I asked attendees at Masvingo ZANU-PF conference to mention their achievements. Three years in a row, they are still at war with plotters.

The singular achievement of the conference is the artistic display of Chimene’s outrageous headgear, revealing her supercilious adulatory propensities.

The Youth League suggests that the incumbent, who is 92 years old, and has been in power for 36 years, should be named Life President.

Nothing of economic value has come out of Masvingo. The President has chided wayward supporters. The chidings have no value other than entertainment. The participants compete in outrage, and in the aggregate verbosity of their presentations.

Meanwhile, 500 companies have closed.

Verily I say unto you, the year 2016, confirms my long held belief that Zimbabwe is headed for perilous times.

Dreams and ambitions are fatal signs of plotting to overthrow the government. Peace till 2017.

