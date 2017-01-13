LETTER FROM AMERICA: A thankless journey ends for Barack Obama

UNITED States President Barack Obama’s supporters are saddened by his unceremonious departure, with mad billionaire Donald Trump threatening to repeal, abolish and replace all his legacy achievements.

Obama took the thankless job eight years ago, with Republicans swearing to oppose every measure he proposed.

Opponents agree that Obama achieved a large measure of his agenda. The weekly magazine, POLITICO lays out his successes.

Gay liberation was his most pronounced reform.

Of the 32 million Americans without health insurance, he registered 20 million.

Credit companies no longer impose hidden fees. Corrupt money lenders must display their interest rates. The big banks and the big three auto-makers were saved from bankruptcy.

Policing, which was designed to lock up young black males, was exposed for what it is, through use of citizen cellphone cameras. The system of arresting small time drug dealers was starved of funds and demoralised.

Visa credit cards and Obama phones were issued to the “needy among us” as a way of restoring their dignity.

Despite all these transformational accomplishments, Obama leaves Washington on a very sad note.

President-elect Trump has vowed to undo his legacy. Obama’s wife Michelle says that hope has vanished from among the people. If you are a person of colour, it is an article of faith that the “white working class is returning to its racist roots.” This theory I have rejected.

These achievements came at a great price. Banks and insurance companies outfoxed him; they are larger and more vicious than ever before. The white working classes of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan (auto-state), Wisconsin, supported his election twice. His surrogate, Hillary Clinton lost all these.

A government website in the four states seeks to recruit workers (wait for this) who lost jobs on account of government policy, the North American Free Trade Agreement. In the following figures, those in brackets indicate job losses in each state, while the second figure indicates Clinton’s loss in the election. These are (78 331) 23 000 Wisconsin, (159 252) 11 000 Michigan, (181 017) 68 000 Pennsylvania.

The website describes causes for loss of jobs, namely imports, increased company imports from Canada, increased company imports from Mexico, shift in production, shift in production to Mexico. In South Carolina, 70 000 textile workers have been displaced during the last 20 years.

Mill village workers lived in company subsidised housing, bought from company stores, attended churches built and subsidised, sports teams were sponsored, while their children were given the option to work with their parents.

There is no example outside Zimbabwe where people retain, election after election, the party which destroys their jobs.

Vice President Joe Biden says that over time, Democrats became disassociated with the white working class. The question then becomes, how was it viewed? Obama had been careful not to inflame race wars, but “Black Lives Matter” exacerbated the issue of police brutality. As I write, four black youths are in custody in Chicago for beating up a disabled 16-year-old boy and forcing him to say these words. “I love black people. I hate Trump.”

His gay agenda, in the eyes of his opponents, became his justification for being. The simplest explanation is usually the best; Obama allowed his trade union base, the white working class to be downtrodden by the corporations he had rescued. Its membership is half (12 percent) what it was 10 years ago.

Racists claimed that Obama could not have written his autobiography. The syntax and linguistic fluidity was beyond that of a Negro’s capacity. Radio talk host Rush Limbaugh suggested that Barack Hussein Obama was underneath the surface a Muslim. General Collin Powell replied. There is no disgrace in being an American Muslim. True, Donald Trump joined the “birther” bandwagon, saying Obama was born in Kenya.

Blacks do not allow the fact that the “birther” movement originated with Clinton. Another word, “exotic” was also used to describe Obama. South Carolina Joe Wilson disrespected Obama during a state of the union address. “You lie,” he shouted. Blacks do not want to be reminded that Wilson’s wife, seating in the people’s gallery, shouted back: “Who is that fool, who shouts at the President?”

Democrats cannot swallow the pill of rejection. The racist southern states did not vote for Obama in the first instance, except North Carolina. Clinton lost that state by the same margin he had won it, 20 000 plus votes.

US intelligence agencies combined report: “Russian activities and intentions in recent US elections,” says that “Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 at the US presidential election. We further assess Putin …developed a clear preference for president-elect Trump. We assess with high confidence that Russian intelligence …relayed material to WikiLeaks.”

There is something very African about Obama’s attempt to write his own obituary. He told his biographer, Brother Ta-Nehisi Coates, that his programmes, “effective and proportionately beneficial to the black people, don’t speak to the sense of injustice and self doubt that arises from the fact that (black people) are behind now, and feel that there must be something wrong with us.”

Coates rejects that premise, and reiterates the racist narrative. “The large number of black men in jail is not the result of policy, but of not seeing those men as human.”

Obama’s legacy is now in the hands of rambunctious mad billionaire Trump. Trump cursed out congressional leaders as “weak and ineffectual” and senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, as the clown-in-chief.

mufukaken@gmail.com