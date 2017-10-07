LETTER FROM AMERICA: Biggest mass shooting in US history!

STEPHEN Paddock is said to have died from a self-inflicted shooting in a room on the 32 floor of Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas. Judging by the deaths, this is the largest shoot-out in modern United States history. At the time of going to press, these were the known facts according to Las Vegas Sheriff Department.

Sometime about mid-night on Sunday, the Las Vegas grand country music festival, attended by 20 000 revellers, was coming to an end. A shooter, later identified as Steve Paddock, opened fire on the crowd from a vantage point on the 32 floor overlooking the open space below. The sheriff said that 50 people had died and four hundred had suffered various injuries, some life threatening. The music stars were singing their last songs, and their acolytes were already packing up.

Paddock had booked into the hotel on September 29, two days before the shoot-out. He was apparently an experienced shooter. A recording of the shoot-out revealed what a military expert called a “tactical attack” on an enemy position. Paddock, 64, had worked for Lockheed Martin, a global arms manufacturer. He had also had a run-in with a Las Vegas Hotel, suing them for an injury he claimed was due to their negligence.

The city of Las Vegas is nicknamed the “sin city” and revellers who go there are warned by patrons as follows; “What happened in Las Vegas must remain in Las Vegas.”

Paddock’s girl friend, Marylou Danley had been abroad.

Interpretations

Whenever such an event occurs, Americans close ranks. President Donald Trump told those in a state of grief and loss that while we humans cannot understand this act of pure evil; “We ask God to see you through this very dark period.”Nevertheless, the “speed with which the (first responders) acted is miraculous. To have found the shooter so quickly after the first shots were fired is something for which we will always be thankful and grateful.”The authorities arrived at the 32 floor in less than 15 minutes.

Trump has called it a shooting, not a terrorist massacre. Democrats have a problem with this nomenclature. There is a whole list of white malefactors, Adam Lanza shot his mother and then went to an elementary school and murdered twenty more. Dylan Klybold and Eric Harris killed or injured a total of 33 students at Columbine School in Colorado in 1999.

However, the fact that Paddock’s girlfriend went abroad may yet shed some light as whether there is a connection with the Middle East. The Islamic State, (ISIS) has claimed that Paddock is a martyr in the cause of Islam. Since Las Vegas is a sin city, prostitution, gambling, drive through window divorces are lawful, the mafia criminal organisation owns some hotels there and controls night life; the claim by ISIS may have some bearing as an attack on corrupt western society.

Even without these scholarly explanations, the most appealing argument is that US society is very violent. The cowboy spirit, which is a throwback to pioneering days in the Wild West, emphasised the need for each individual to carry out justice according to his insights.

The theory is called “strike a blow and die.”Justice for oneself is excluded, because there is a belief that a corrupt society is incapable of delivering justice. However, one can draw attention to a particular grievance, real or imaginary by “acting out” in a disastrous manner.

Ten guns were found in Steve’s hotel room. The gun culture makes this “acting out” murderous.

mufukaken@gmail.com