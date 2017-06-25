LETTER FROM AMERICA: Can Nkosana Moyo free Zimbabweans? (2)

June 22, 2017
By
IN the battle for the minds and hearts of Zimbabweans looking for a powerful voice to tell the Philistines: “Let my people go,” I have found no voice more intense and powerful in support of Nkosana Moyo than Hazvinei Mushonga.
Let me start with salutations. Mushonga addresses me with some reverence, reminding herself of her youthful days when the “Letter from America” was primus in her repertoire of public intellectual discourse.
For this, and for the erudition and syntactical mastery of her presentation, she puts to shame those Zimbabweans with fake doctorates. I now return the compliment, by sharing a title I received from my Igbo graduate students, who credited me with their academic distinction, bestowed upon me the title of Supreme Brother. I now bestow upon my elevated Mushonga, the feminine version, Supreme Sister, a title to be cherished beyond measure.
Now Sister, you are very famous.
Having completed my salutations, I must, with love, tackle the issues pertaining to the dislodgment of the Pharaoh who has troubled God’s children in Zimbabwe for these 40 years.
My Sister sees Nkosana Moyo as the Moses, who will tell “old Pharaoh, let my people go.” (Negro spiritual) The first question to be asked is: “Who sent you?” I am not sure that Moyo, who has been out of the country since 2005 can say: “I am sent me.”
That is why we need a party, which will provide a platform.
Sister has a powerful answer. The people of Muzarabani will ask: “Tsvangirayi we know, Mukuru we know, but who art thou?”
“We, the people of Zimbabwe,” replies my Sister, “do not only have a representative in every village, but in every hut, hovel and house and shack in that village, even in Muzarabani. Every heart that beats and pumps Zimbabwe blood bleeds with pain the ruin that the current (Philistines) have visited upon us.”
These sentences are powerful, but they fail on the ground that they are part of what is called “educated talk”. For whom does Brother Moyo speak? I am not trying to be difficult, I am being realistic.
During my research, I visited kwaMucheka Zheve and the nearby hamlets in Gutu district. They had just been subjected to rites of passage by a Philistine, whose name was Plough, a former officer in the secret service. God’s people were subjected to all night fire-place sermons, supplemented by beatings and other unspeakable things.
To see the faces of high school graduate vendors sitting by the roadside, selling sweets and toothpaste tubes, from Beitbridge to Chirundu, one does not need Plough to authenticate the oppression.
Sister says that we do not need to replace one bad Philistine with a younger one. My point is that the replacement of a Philistine ruler is such a gigantic task that it takes all the energies and all the hands on deck, that that effort alone is a form of liberation.
In our case, the Philistines have all institutions in their power. They have not won a free and fair election since 2000. No less than a monstrous victory, perhaps 70-30 percent in favour of the insurgents, is needed to force Electoral Commission to read the true numbers rather than the ones they have been served with a priori.
The more I ponder over the issue, the more I am convinced that now is not the time for academic experiments.
Moyo is not a bad “chap.” He, in my opinion, has not grasped the fact that he is proposing to fight devils and demonic spirits with Mother Theresa and academic arguments. I have been informed that Sister Mandi Chimene is ready to call Moyo an “empty trousers.”
In a Daily News interview Moyo said: “What I propose is something different. That, while the presidential candidate should stand on a platform using the framework of a movement comprising different people coming together to form an alliance, once in office the alliance must accept that the first role is to carry out the people’s agenda. A president must not be party president. One cannot serve two masters.”
Too much learning doth make Moyo mad. Moyo is struggling with the idea of corrupting the government with party hags who have no skills except loud mouths.
The Philistines have never been short of “experts.” These experts concocted a labyrinthine system, in broad daylight to remove diamonds from Chiadzwa, shipping them to China.
This Moyo confirms. “The President is left free to choose a Cabinet of talent from anyone in Zimbabwe. The President is truly independent of party politics.”
No, my esteemed brother, I disagree. That can only happen in a perfect world. The President is a politician par excellence. Barack Obama conjured such a coalition of white women, blacks, and of young white upward mobile people.
He also had a secret contract with the gay community.
I am at a loss as to how Moyo can bring about a coalition without a foundation in one of the two parties, ZANU-PF or in the MDC.
It is not practical to ask the MDC leaders, after 20 years in the wilderness, to forgo their ambitions in favour of a Johnny-come-lately. Moyo should offer his services on their behalf.
My Supreme Sister, Doctor Mushonga, I am waiting to be convinced.
Peace.
mufukaken@gmail.com

  • kwv

    I once read, Politics is the Art of the Possible. In
    Zimbabwe we are cursed by an excess of academics. These people pontificate to
    one another, write papers and theses that they share among themselves.

    But the people of Muzarabani, or Gutu have never heard of
    them. And they are not interested in these academics and their academic
    arguments. These people want one thing only, a better life, and freedom.

    Instead of forever quarrelling and jostling for position
    among themselves they should travel to the Rural Areas and High Density
    townships where the actual voters live, and listen to those actual voters. I
    sometimes think I have spent more time in those places than our academics from
    the posh suburbs of Harare.

    Listen to the voters. Ask them who they think can lead out
    of slavery. And then unite behind that person.

    I was involved in both the referendum and election in 2000
    and indeed your comments are true.

  • Lloyd

    Very true brother Ken. Where in the world have we seen anyone without a party dislodging Pharaohs? That’s the height of paranoia or the ex-minister has been bought to split the opposition vote.

  • nelson moyo

    Nkosana Moyo is much like Strive Masiyiwa and Arthur Mutambara and hoping to come home to save us all after we have disposed of ZANUPF. These guys do not want to be confrontational and regale us with stories of how clever and rich they are while we take the all the daily rubbish dished out to us by corrupt police and government officials

