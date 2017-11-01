LETTER FROM AMERICA: Is it Sister Oprah Winfrey

I RECENTLY returned from a County Convention of the Democratic Party. The state chairperson was in to strengthen the troops.

Of the 300 people in attendance, 80 were white and the rest were black. This is confirmation of the fact that the Democratic Party is becoming a minority party. The presence of a divisive President Donald Trump in the Republican Party may further exacerbate this dichotomy.

After all, Trump has proved that he can win an election with less than 15 percent black and Hispanic support.

Nevertheless, Americans are creative and are scouting for a candidate who can revive the Barak Obama coalition in order to defeat Trump in 2020.

A possible coalition can be built across party lines. Congressional Republicans in both houses, including the speaker and the senate majority leader, are part of the “Never Trump” wing of the party.

These Republicans need only support a Democratic insurgent with money and know how. They need not desert their party. Trump carries with him a Sisyphean rock behind his back. He is crude, a spoiled rich son of a billionaire, a Scots-Irish street fighter, a man without the blessings of a civilised habits, learning, erudition and rhetoric. Yet, it was this crudeness which makes for social desirability factor (SDF). He is like the sweetheart one does not bring home to mother.

John Podhoretz, a New York conservative thinker and writer for close on fifty years, has suggested a solution.

Trump defeated all the 18 governors, senators and politicians by throwing dirt around. These nice men could not return the bull feathers (a new word) they were receiving. They did not know how.

The solution, says Podhoretz, is Sister Oprah Winfrey, a black woman.

Trump will say; “I am rich, very rich, I can tell you that.” Trump flies in his personal TRUMP luxury jet.

Oprah is very rich and she made her money the clean way. Trump is a tax evader. Oprah, a globalist, has built 60 schools all over the world. If Trump plays dirty, Oprah, with 30 years on television, can handle it. If Trump plays the women card, or the racist card, he will look a fool doing such stuff on a black woman.

Oprah is not entirely new to politics. She presented Barack Obama to a $3 million fund-raiser party in Hollywood and offered her support, her jet, and presence in five crucial states. She is credited with having handed over South Carolina’s black vote to Obama by standing by her man in that state. All told, she is credited with sending one million voters into the Obama camp early on in the primaries.

While licking its wounds, the Democratic Party is concentrating on “taking out Trumpkins” in the media and in government. This “Resistance Movement” has been coming home with a scalp each week of the Trump residency.

I have written about the media goliath Bill O’Reilly, an anchorman, who was accused of misogyny.

The beauty of this plan is that with the New York Times, (a Never Trump newspaper) they do not need to bring these Trumpkins before courts of law. Allegations are enough to take them out.

Health and human services secretary, Tom Price, a lynch pin in the repeal and replace Obamacare fight, has been taken out.

In his previous life, Price is alleged to have managed “evil insurance companies.” The NYT sent Katie Rogers and Eric Lipton, young bright reporters, to stalk the man. In the six months he was on the job, he made 28 trips on private jets, including one to tourist attraction Alaska.

On another trip, he stopped by to have dinner with his son.

What came out on the front page of the NYT is a nightmare for any Trumpkin. Union boss, David Cox, an Obamite, is quoted as saying these words.

“This is someone who wants to throw people out of nursing homes, take millions off Medicaid and deny children and the disabled health care, but is riding around in a private chartered a jet, at times taking his wife. This is like an episode of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”

Price offered to pay $50 000 of the $1 million spent, but the damage was done. He was forced to pack his bags for good.

The connection with Sister Oprah is that she can run on the narrative that Republicans are mean spirited, while, like Price, they run around in luxury jets at taxpayers’ expense, they remove sustenance to poor widows, orphans and urchins. Oprah has a gift of empathy.

Oprah has a huge support among young upward mobile white women under 50, (Yuppies). White college kids might be persuaded to believe that it is cool to vote for a black woman.

Oprah, like Obama, is physically attractive. Trump can be made to look like a Halloween monster, especially with his hair style.

Oprah’s personal observation is crucial in this equation. She observed loudly, that an ignorant, rough and loud street fighter New York billionaire had won the office. Surely, and she did not finish the sentence.

The missing link in this narrative is that voters knew Trump’s weaknesses which they overlooked in exchange for a sense of patriotism.

