LETTER FROM AMERICA: Is Nkosana Moyo the one?

AFTER reading the column by Dr Hazvinei Mushonga on the events preceding the 2018 Zimbabwe elections, one must admit that the sister has made a powerful argument in favour of an outsider candidate for president. Prior to that, another writer had explored the illustrious career of Nkosana Moyo in “Who is Nkosana Moyo?”

In brief, Moyo is a brilliant physicist, worked at the Standard Chartered Bank in Tanzania, was appointed Minister of Trade by Mukuru. Being neither a Philistine, nor able to adjust to a life of looting and dishonesty, he fled to South Africa.

In short, his greatest strength is his weakness. He is too clean to “mess with them sons of (the alphabet).”

We are not working with angels. Let us imagine, Sister Mandi Chimene being sent to curse him out with words or even with a physical outreach, the brother would be at a loss as what to do.

The Reverend Jeffrey Jeffords, of the United States Southern Baptist Convention, saw what he considered western civilisation and its Christian underpinnings eroded by the Barack Obama-Hillary Clinton lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-gender (LGBT) nexus. This nexus was underpinned by Hollywood stylists, gay judges and culture freedom fighters that saw religion as the underpinning of all prejudice.

In that kind of fight, he confessed: “I would rather be defended by the worst son of a b***h like Donald Trump than by a wimp (like Jebb Bush).”

Brother Moyo, if he were a candidate for the presidency, in my opinion, fails the first test of being the “baddest son of a gun” (black English).

The fight will be against Philistines, who take no prisoners, and who obey no rules.

Sister Mushonga ignores the question of logistics. ZANU-PF has a representative in every village, even in Muzarabani. Again, in fighting the Obama-Clinton machine, the US evangelicals decided to support an existing, even though effeminate, Republican Party.

Logistics, logistics, logistics, my sister is an insurmountable problem, if he goes it alone.

Even if we started building some political machinery on July 1, with all the money in the world, we do not have enough men to cover the whole of Zimbabwe. Simba Makoni, even with Bhora Musango, garnered only 8,9 percent of the vote, which tallies with the outer limit of newspaper readers in Zimbabwe.

In addition to the Republican Party, Trump had the support of Fox News, which commanded one third of all US viewership.

Mushonga is not impressed by the grand coalition, which she accuses of minding only the positions and places they will occupy.

By failing to inject new leadership into the political matrix, “we reduce the democratic aspirations of all Zimbabweans to one narrow narrative of removing (Mukuru) at any cost”.

Removing the present rot, which has driven Zimbabwe to the level of the poorest country in the world despite its natural resources and human abilities, of which Moyo is one example, will cost the blood of babies and angels.

“Splitting of the vote argument assumes that the democratic space is finite and cannot accommodate new entrants,” she says.

With due respect, the sister has misunderstood our argument. The rot is so deep that all hands are needed on deck. The miserable lives of kombi drivers are there for everybody to witness. A kombi driver is stopped at least six times in one day. Without failure, one of these police look-outs will “get him” and he will return home fleeced of his hard earned US$70 per day in trumped-up charges (no relation to Donald Trump).

We now know, after the death of Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku, that government had influence over cases in which they were litigants.

The opposition is up against a Philistine hydra with seven hands. If you chop one hand, there are six left to fight another day. The justification for a coalition is that even if the opposition goes for broke, the outcome is not guaranteed.

Even with all hands on deck, ZANU-PF has a bag of tricks. The Kenyan trick is embedding the opposition with stalwart leaders, who are then paid off one week before election. The secretary-general may resign, and the party is dead in the water.

While it would be nice to include economic sangomas like Brother Moyo, the economic decline of Zimbabwe is largely due to government sponsored looting and the non-remuneration of taxes.

Mushonga did not find opposition party leadership attractive. That may be true. For instance they have adopted some of the matrices of ZANU-PF, such as the proliferation of vice presidents. They have not appreciated the difference between the accoutrements of power, the long motorcades and motorbike outriders camouflaging a bankrupt State. Mahatma Gandhi did not have a house, nor did he own a car. At his death, all his possessions fit into a wheel barrow. Yet he drove the British out of India.

Finally, Zimbabweans are a forgiving people. They understand the weaknesses of opposition leaders. They are aware that should they come to power, their government could be retrogressive like that of Frederick Chiluba in Zambia. Nations, like families, grow up and mature. Chiluba’s government was a step towards a more perfect democracy.

Moyo’s brilliance and attractive personality may, in fact, lead us into another Simba Makoni cul de sac. No nation can afford to be fooled twice.

