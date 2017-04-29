LETTER FROM AMERICA: Lifestyles at the conservative television exposed

WE have decided to take a break away from “heavy news” in favour of light news. We will, however, not take any responsibility for those who fall off their chairs while in the process of digesting the contents of this letter.

The United States social matrix is made up of two social groupings, the progressives and the conservatives. The progressives are the Philistines and generally advocate lives free from any social restraints. Their vocabulary consists of words like, live-in boyfriend, non-gender toilets, lifetime fiancée, single motherhood, and sexual freedom and student rights (without responsibilities).

In 1992, former president Herbert W Bush, coined the phrase “It is a matter of values”. He was trying to distinguish himself from a Philistine progressive candidate, Bill Clinton, who had 23 sexual cases awaiting resolution.

Apart from talk-show hosts, Fox News became the flag carrier for conservatives. By definition, conservatives support marriage, respect for law, support police and all authority and are themselves examples of moral probity.

The month of April usually coincides with April Fool’s Day, but this year, we have been overwhelmed by the fall of the high and mighty at Fox News. The culture and lifestyles being revealed at FX show a double-personality syndrome, the original sin of the Pharisees, hypocrisy. The other is a culture of Philistine sexual license behind the curtains, which they excoriate on a daily basis.

The chief priest was Roger Ailes, a cutthroat political operative in the Reagan and Bush administrations, head of Fox News since 1981. While top management was filled with stale male old timers, Ailes hired beauty queens for the screen. While these beauties were paid highly, Megyn Kelly is said to have been paid US$12 million a year; they also served as succulent surrogates for the old men’s personal enjoyment.

Ailes asked Rudi Baktiar to stand up during her interview so he could feast on her legs. He encouraged all the girls to wear spicy above the knee revealing outfits. Sent to work with Chief Correspondent Brian Wilson, Rudi found herself jumping from being eaten alive by Ailes to being handled by the copious Wilson. Wilson promised her a dream job on condition that she complied with certain private demands on her luscious body.

Ailes, the chief executive, presumed the paragon of virtue, hired Laurie Luhn as a “consultant” while in fact, she was kept for twenty years as a private sexual slave. Luhn agreed to the deal, had a private apartment paid for in Washington, DC, on condition she made herself “available” when he was visiting. Ailes wanted more “whores” which she secured on his behalf. At the company itself Luhn found “attractive staffers” who would satisfy the ever shifty eye of the boss. Later, when the double life shattered her psyche, she settled for a US$3,15 million departure fee.

Ailes was open with his hires. Kellie Boyle, a field worker, said that she was told point blank: “You know the rules. If you want to play with the big boys, you must lay with the big boys.” She procrastinated and when she turned up for the interview, she was told the boss was unavailable. News had preceded her that she “would not do it”.

Marsha Callahan was a model. In the interview, she was told to sit on a sofa and lift her skirt up. She was told she would “need to go to bed with him”. Ailes added that she might have to do it “with a few of my select friends”.

After that Ailes pretended not to know her and her career soon came to an end.

In the book of laws written by progressives, anybody who treats women as pleasure providers (Bill Clinton is exempted from this law) would be dismissed from his job, or punished in some way. There is no need for a jury, or cross examination. Callahan’s case goes back to 1967/or 1968, she cannot remember. The statute of limitations does not apply.

The women need not provide their names. The male scoundrels, of course presumed to be guilty, can be named and their names broadcast.

As we go to press, the biggest victim is Bill O’Reily, host of the O’Reilly Factor. O’Reilly’s nightly program attracted a 3,9 million audience, the largest for any one show per night for 15 years in a row. He was paid US$25 million a year, and is presumed to have attracted US$446 million in supporting advertisements.

Accusations against him have not risen above saying wrong words to the women.

A Catholic from New York (brash and aggressive) he is reported to have seen a beautiful black woman and gasped these words: “Hot brown chocolate.” These words demand a hanging sentence.

In a lapse of common sense, while on assignment, O’Reilly asked his assistant if she wanted to continue with drinks in his hotel room upstairs. Progressives pass judgment via media, nor were O’Reilly called before a tribunal, and a man’s career is ended.

The Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox News further assumed that uncorroborated accusations against O’Reilly would blacken the good name of Fox News before the European the US Communications Commissions. Murdoch is negotiating a global news network which includes British Sky News and Fox News (USA).

O’Reilly, now 67, is going into the sunset with a US$50 million separation package.

