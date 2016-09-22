LETTER FROM AMERICA: My people perish for lack of knowledge

USUALLY, after each summer vacation in Zimbabwe, I am enthusiastic about the future. This year was very different as my memories from my previous life surfaced from the subconscious.

In my previous life, I took a short journey to the University of the West Indies. At that time, vice-chancellor, the renowned brother, Professor Sir William Arthur Lewis, Nobel Prize winner in development economics, had just left.

His reason for leaving shocked the intellectual world. As a lover of culture and life, he had written a treatise on civilisation. He could no longer identify with his brothers in the West Indies, and further, their policies seemed to him to be destined to return the islands to barbarism. He “returned” to Manchester University, having refused to spend the remainder of his life on the “periphery of civilisation.”

I was young and foolish. I condemned the brother for his insouciance and his pretensions to be an inheritor of western civilisation, “our ancestors, the Greeks and the Romans” he referred to them.

As I witnessed the events precipitated by Pastor Evan Mawarire, and as I witnessed the war veterans rebellion and the reaction of government, I thought of the lamentation: “My people perish for lack of knowledge.” The issue is that Zimbabwean leadership, which has pretensions to the best education in the world, deliberately “reject knowledge;” thus the world has rejected them and we perish because of their stupidities. The simplest action, like withdrawing US$100 from a bank, becomes a challenge, and driving for a 10-kilometre stretch in one’s car is no longer a pleasure. The police are posted every three kilometres and authorised to fleece the citizens of their hard-earned dollars. But I digress.

Mukuru is renowned for having encircled the compass of knowledge by accumulating seven academic degrees. Yet, he and his acolytes seem to be ignorant of Sir Arthur’s Dual Model of economic development. In fact, they rejoice in doing the opposite.

Sir Arthur wrote the Dual Model, which consists of capital and surplus labour. Obviously the capitalist sector is “controlled by capitalists, who hire the services of labour, in manufacturing, plantations, and mines”. Of course, capitalists accumulate surplus capital, which they use to reward themselves, in dividends, interest and perks.

Subsistence labour is “typically characterised by low wages and low productivity” even though there are huge labour surpluses. No amount of labour in the village will increase production beyond a certain level because land and capital are limited.

Zimbabwe had a perfect solution. Manufacturing, mining and agro-industrial conglomerates “use production processes that are capital intensive, (resulting) in higher wages compared to subsistence sector”. Zimbabwe rejected this knowledge, deliberately destroying the triad, manufacturing, mining and agro-conglomerates, in order to return to subsistence village farming and vendoring.

It was this research that earned Sir Arthur a Nobel Prize. Despite the availability of this momentous research, Jamaica went through a reverse process of capital de-accumulation, resulting in a condition called persistent poverty by George Beckford, another West Indian scholar.

Sir Arthur experienced a serious depression, provoked by the revelation that West Indian leadership never followed common sense solutions, their inability to lay adequate paving (tarring) on roads despite the fact that tropical storms annually made them impassable.

More to the point, Sir Arthur suffered from what we call identity crisis. Was it right for him to spend any more time among these foolish brothers, who deliberately followed policies that ensured de-industrialisation and persistent poverty? Apparently, he refused to be mired in this backwater of civilisation, and voluntarily returned to Britain, to him, the heart of civilisation.

My depression

My visit to Zimbabwe this year was supposed to be preparatory for a permanent abode in my homeland. I made sure I visited all my friends and comrades from the colonial struggle, what we called at the time, a community of love.

First of course were my beloved Fabian Mabaya and his wife Happiness. I included in my list my sister from another mother, Judy Todd, my brothers in the struggle, former Bulawayo Mayor, Japhet Ncube, Dumiso Dabengwa and others. When I include the venerable Professor George Kahari, the community of love is complete.

Like Sir Arthur, everywhere I went, there were signs of deliberate destruction of civilisation, caused by intentional de-industrialisation and rapacious Philistine behaviour. A government which sits on top of the second largest diamond and platinum resources fails to pay its civil servants, a miserable average US$500 per month for each government worker. Kahari’s pension, after an illustrious 40-year career, would not support an American teenager’s allowance, US$50 per week.

Like Sir Arthur I ask the same question: Are these Philistines my brothers and sisters? With all the knowledge we have, the trustees of our heritage are determined to follow a course which history has shown leads to persistent poverty and misery. Minister Brother Obert Mpofu is working out modalities of taxing Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, US$100 per month, in order to support the Philistine leadership lifestyles.

Sir Arthur asked for a divorce decree. He chose, as his heritage, the Greeks and the Romans, in a pamphlet he entitled, “Our Heritage.” I too, want a divorce.