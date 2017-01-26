LETTER FROM AMERICA: Opposition to a Trump presidency can turn violent

EVEN in its darkest hour, the American dream never dies. It renews itself, like the Greek mythological octopus; when it loses one arm, two more grow in its place.

My Zezuru brother Monty (Magomo) has scolded me for failing to explain such a simple phenomenon. The vision for Trumpkins is that the United States should take care of its own first. The Democrats see secular globalisation in their future and they see Trumpkins as pre-slavery morons wishing a return to Jim Crow.

These two visions are diametrically opposed to each other such that a Donald Trump’s presidency guarantees civil discord. This discord started one day after Trump’s inauguration with Women’s March on Washington, DC.

The group which had registered 200 000 “fighters” to commit was surprised to get 500 000 turn up, including Madonna. Their purpose is to give Trump a warning “not to mess with women’s rights”.

In summary, they are demanding their “right to free abortions” support for Obamacare for transgender patients.

This is a reference to the treatment of Sergeant Edward Manning, sentenced to 35 years for stealing military secrets. Once in jail, he asked for sex re-assignment and name change to Ms. Chelsea Manning. Each treatment costs US$55 000 per session. Manning’s sentence was commuted by out-going president Barack Obama.

More than 50 organisations attending, including Black Lives Matter, are financed by billionaire George Soros. Hillary Clinton supporters (called Hillarites) are refusing to accept her electoral defeat.

Music star Madonna used the F-word against Trump presidency and revealed her wish to blow up the White House. A boy started a fire and then spoke to the Press.

Time Magazine wrongly accused Trump of removing Martin Luther King’s image from the oval office. With the press and the establishment plotting Trump’s downfall, street demonstrations will lead to violence very soon.

Nevertheless, Trumpkins are revelling at Democrats’ electoral humiliation. A silent majority is in agreement with Trump’s key platform of destroying trade treaties. US manufacturers in Mexico are exempt from Mexican export as well as US import duties while US companies selling to Mexico are not.

US companies like Google, operating in Europe, fear 35 percent repatriation tax, if they bring profits home.

Trump is also on firm ground on disengagement from North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. The US massive troop presence in Europe is overburdening US taxpayers. Cold war theoretician, George Kennan warned the US about costly involvements in East Europe and Poland.

School integration is an article of faith among blacks and liberals. If parents are allowed school choice whites will abandon public schools in favour of private schools, leaving black pupils in poorly funded schools.

Authorities, terrified by the label racist, skirt around the issue that black boys are more rambunctious and livelier than boys from any other race.

Research has overwhelmingly shown that these boys behave much better and achieve higher educational scores under black teachers and use of robust disciplinary regimes. Teachers in some inner city schools, fearing beatings by pupils, are escorted by police to the parking lot.

White authorities favour closing schools in high crime areas, thus destroying community institutions and pride associated with alumni. In Philadelphia alone, 3 885 teachers and staff members, most of them black, have lost their jobs since Obama came to power.

Trumpkins are optimistic that their leader, in his foolishness, may actually see the problem without blinkers, and help solve the problem.

The White House Pressroom can accommodate only 200 Pressmen. Now with Trump’s confrontational style, a room twice the size is needed.

The Press, while missing the civilised former president Barack Obama, will never run out of news. Obama wiggled out of political traps with ease by use of convoluted syntax. Asked if Clinton should be prosecuted, Obama gave this reply.

“My view is also that nobody is above the law. And, if there are clear instances of wrong doing, that people should be prosecuted just like any ordinary citizen, but that, generally speaking, I am interested in looking forward rather than looking backwards.”

If there are clear instances of wrong-doing, and one is interested in looking forward rather than backward, does one forgo prosecution then? Obama did not answer the question.

The Never Trumpers don’t admit it; Trump will accept one dollar per year from the US treasury, as did founding father George Washington. Trump will return to his business. Founding fathers did not regard politics as a way of earning a living. Trump is a breadth of fresh air.

The greatest cause for optimism is that Washington, DC had for the last 20 years been seized by professional politicians. Trump puts it this way: “For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government, while people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share the wealth.”

These politicians negotiated away American jobs in the coal and manufacturing industries to Chinese entrepreneurs.

Dog food, whose basic ingredient is American corn is imported from China. Their contempt of the roughnecks knew no bounds, calling them names like “basket of the deplorable”. Roughnecks became foreigners in their own country.

Trump, a very poor vessel, is seen by millions as the harbinger of good news, “the forgotten people and women of our country will no longer be forgotten”.

As forgotten Americans gather their voices, now supported by State machinery and the police, clashes will easily turn into ugly riots with loss of lives.

mufukaken@gmail.com