LETTER FROM AMERICA: Political correctness places American humour at risk!

POLITICAL correctness was created by United States liberals in order to challenge deep-rooted prejudices in society. For instance, almost every corporation will have a black secretary at the welcome desk in order to showcase its inclusiveness.

Once correct speech was politicised, and with the New York Times as the voice of conscience on its side, its proponents, like the Ayatollahs, became self-righteous judging and sentencing malefactors without due process. This had a chilling effect on a once happy-go-lucky American society. The election of Donald Trump, on November 9, 2016, was in part a rebellion against these Ayatollahs. The school system was their first victim. The red x, for a wrong answer has been thrown out.

It destroys self-esteem. A flunking student deserves 65 out of 100, otherwise the student will feel left out. No child left behind means exactly that, no child fails a class. The word fail is considered a bad word. The self-appointed prophets and charlatans became ever more bold, assuming the role of judges and jailers. A football team in Washington State named “Red Skins” was singled out by the Senate Majority leader as offensive.

When a poll sought Native American opinion, 60 percent said they did not care too much about it. They had other problems to worry about. With ever-growing confidence, they succeeded in “taking out” Bill O’Reilly, who had an evening television show which attracted $400 million in advertising revenue per year. With five million viewers each night, and a salary of $15 million a year, he had achieved the American dream. The Ayatollahs found out a dirty secret. Each day, as Bill went to his studio, he passed a beautiful black woman at the front desk. One day he could not resist saying these words: “Hi, hot chocolate!” The Ayatollahs demanded a death sentence and that his 15-year reign as chief anchorman come to an abrupt end.

There was no trial and it soon became clear that the girl was a drama queen. He admitted the black girl was gorgeous and curvy. That is a capital offence. Ah, that thought is not allowed. Now here is the killer. You will ask; “Ken, what is the crime?” The crime is called “objectifying a person,” seeing a woman as a pleasure object. If, however, O’Reilly had spoken loudly in appreciation of a hairy chested male, he would have immediately become a protected minority — the gay fraternity. In attending basketball celebrations, I found out that all players receive a trophy each.

I thought trophies were reserved for best player and best defence. The next one is a killer. A boy I was mentoring refused to stay late nights in order to memorise his mathematical theorems. The mother reported the teacher for awarding the boy a zero. School policy required that the stupid kid be given a 65 percent. Brigitte Gabriel, who spent years studying the issue of political correctness says: “This degree of concern led to teachers giving passing grades for (non) performance and youth sport activities where no one kept score.” A new fad is to remove the words boy or girl from teachers’ vocabulary.

The title Ze is now preferred. The Ze should be addressed as a young man because the word boy was used by slave owners. While a white boy will not object if called such, a black boy must be referred to as a young man. The word boy, used on blacks, is a firing offence. By no means should a man ever address a woman as “sweetie” or “honey” or say any words in appreciation of a woman’s dress. Eyeing a woman falls under the crime of silent aggression or undressing her with the inner eye. These Ayatollahs have affected every aspect of life in the US. A car dealer will inform his customers about pre-owned vehicles in his stock instead of saying the phrase “used car”. A lying Congressman will excuse himself by confessing that previous information was a misspeak. A jailhouse felon is a tenant and if he does any work, he is paid minimum wage, $7,15 per hour.

Scouting groups Scouting organisations have suffered grievous harm. When Lord Baden Powell, one of its founders, returned to England from the Boer War, he was mortified at the difficulties young boys had in transitioning from childhood to men. The African idea of rites of passage seemed to be the answer. The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) became a target for abuse. The idea of instilling “manliness” in boys and “girlish activities” in girls was based on the view that girls and boys have different roles to play in society.

That is definitely homophobic. These Ayatollahs have 50 different genders in their repertoire, pan-gender (all things), non-gender and trans-gender being the newest. The idea of patriotism was considered to be chauvinistic and imperialistic. After vicious attacks by the media, the BSA capitulated in 2002, by allowing gay scout troop leaders. In 2015, the BSA suffered another severe setback. Their association with church groups was targeted as religious bigotry and exclusiveness. The churches withdrew from the BSA. The attack shifted to Lord Baden Powell himself accusing him of being a closet gay. Though Tim Jeal found no “evidence of a physical relationship” between Baden Powell and a male friend, He “did not conclude from this lack of (evidence) that his subject was heterosexual”. mufukaken@gmail.com