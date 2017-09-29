LETTER FROM AMERICA: Political correctness places American humour at risk!

September 28, 2017
By
WASINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama walk out prior to Obama's departure during the 2017 presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by Jack Gruber-Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama walk out prior to Obama’s departure during the 2017 presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by Jack Gruber-Pool/Getty Images) File pic

POLITICAL correctness was created by United States liberals in order to challenge deep-rooted prejudices in society. For instance, almost every corporation will have a black secretary at the welcome desk in order to showcase its inclusiveness.

Once correct speech was politicised, and with the New York Times as the voice of conscience on its side, its proponents, like the Ayatollahs, became self-righteous judging and sentencing malefactors without due process. This had a chilling effect on a once happy-go-lucky American society. The election of Donald Trump, on November 9, 2016, was in part a rebellion against these Ayatollahs. The school system was their first victim. The red x, for a wrong answer has been thrown out.

It destroys self-esteem. A flunking student deserves 65 out of 100, otherwise the student will feel left out. No child left behind means exactly that, no child fails a class. The word fail is considered a bad word. The self-appointed prophets and charlatans became ever more bold, assuming the role of judges and jailers. A football team in Washington State named “Red Skins” was singled out by the Senate Majority leader as offensive.

When a poll sought Native American opinion, 60 percent said they did not care too much about it. They had other problems to worry about. With ever-growing confidence, they succeeded in “taking out” Bill O’Reilly, who had an evening television show which attracted $400 million in advertising revenue per year. With five million viewers each night, and a salary of $15 million a year, he had achieved the American dream. The Ayatollahs found out a dirty secret. Each day, as Bill went to his studio, he passed a beautiful black woman at the front desk. One day he could not resist saying these words: “Hi, hot chocolate!” The Ayatollahs demanded a death sentence and that his 15-year reign as chief anchorman come to an abrupt end.

There was no trial and it soon became clear that the girl was a drama queen. He admitted the black girl was gorgeous and curvy. That is a capital offence. Ah, that thought is not allowed. Now here is the killer. You will ask; “Ken, what is the crime?” The crime is called “objectifying a person,” seeing a woman as a pleasure object. If, however, O’Reilly had spoken loudly in appreciation of a hairy chested male, he would have immediately become a protected minority — the gay fraternity. In attending basketball celebrations, I found out that all players receive a trophy each.

I thought trophies were reserved for best player and best defence. The next one is a killer. A boy I was mentoring refused to stay late nights in order to memorise his mathematical theorems. The mother reported the teacher for awarding the boy a zero. School policy required that the stupid kid be given a 65 percent. Brigitte Gabriel, who spent years studying the issue of political correctness says: “This degree of concern led to teachers giving passing grades for (non) performance and youth sport activities where no one kept score.” A new fad is to remove the words boy or girl from teachers’ vocabulary.

The title Ze is now preferred. The Ze should be addressed as a young man because the word boy was used by slave owners. While a white boy will not object if called such, a black boy must be referred to as a young man. The word boy, used on blacks, is a firing offence. By no means should a man ever address a woman as “sweetie” or “honey” or say any words in appreciation of a woman’s dress. Eyeing a woman falls under the crime of silent aggression or undressing her with the inner eye. These Ayatollahs have affected every aspect of life in the US. A car dealer will inform his customers about pre-owned vehicles in his stock instead of saying the phrase “used car”. A lying Congressman will excuse himself by confessing that previous information was a misspeak. A jailhouse felon is a tenant and if he does any work, he is paid minimum wage, $7,15 per hour.

Scouting groups Scouting organisations have suffered grievous harm. When Lord Baden Powell, one of its founders, returned to England from the Boer War, he was mortified at the difficulties young boys had in transitioning from childhood to men. The African idea of rites of passage seemed to be the answer. The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) became a target for abuse. The idea of instilling “manliness” in boys and “girlish activities” in girls was based on the view that girls and boys have different roles to play in society.

That is definitely homophobic. These Ayatollahs have 50 different genders in their repertoire, pan-gender (all things), non-gender and trans-gender being the newest. The idea of patriotism was considered to be chauvinistic and imperialistic. After vicious attacks by the media, the BSA capitulated in 2002, by allowing gay scout troop leaders. In 2015, the BSA suffered another severe setback. Their association with church groups was targeted as religious bigotry and exclusiveness. The churches withdrew from the BSA. The attack shifted to Lord Baden Powell himself accusing him of being a closet gay. Though Tim Jeal found no “evidence of a physical relationship” between Baden Powell and a male friend, He “did not conclude from this lack of (evidence) that his subject was heterosexual”. mufukaken@gmail.com

  • john muhomuho

    they themselves are the bigots well they are the same pro-abortion fools we hear about forcing gayhood on us africans or they withdraw their donations well not that i like baden powell that much i was a scout in junior school but latter in my years i discovered that baden powel was part of the scouts during the anglo zulu wars so i no longer like him just like a guy called allan wilson he was an assasin sent to assasin lobengula yet we have his name on one of our schools here in harare man they are bigots but they also serve but not in the extremes like that their attack on the redskins was good and on baden powel he served colonial interests in a bid to decimate and wipe entire races and african kingdoms

  • Bob

    This is one of your sometimes rambling letters VaMufuka. It is neither here no there. I must say that you always sound like a die-hard conservative in many of your posts, of which there is nothing wrong but please do not try to sanitize the racist Bill O’Reilly. To cite the story of O’Reilly’s lewd remarks to the black woman as the only reason for his very profitable “dismisal” is disingenious, in my opinion. I would not expect such a spirited defence of O’Reilly following the revelations of institutionalized deviant sexual behavior at FOX (I admit that this statement sounds like an oxymoron :)).

  • Monty

    “Political Correctness – the avoidance, often considered as taken to extremes, of forms of expression or action that are perceived to exclude, marginalize, or insult groups of people who are socially disadvantaged or discriminated against.”

    This applies to the gays you rant against, calling African-Americans “nigger”, or any other belittling of a minority section of the society one lives in. Just life in Zimbabwe, it became criminal to call us indigenous people “kaffirs” as the Rhodies were wont to do. We didn’t like it and the new government put PC in place !

    Comrade Ken, manyanya, with this post. I have to disagree with a large swathe of what you have written, the things you have described as political correctness (PC).

    1. Bill O’Reilly. Fired because of PHYSICAL sexual harrasment against the women at FOX claims against which were paid out to the tune of USD15-20 million by Fox News – not because he called a woman Hot Chocolate. And yes he is a racist and bigot.

    2. Affirmative action – which you describe as having a black woman at the front desk to “showcase inclusiveness” and this is what’s being practiced in South Africa, Zimbabwe, everywhere you can think of where societies have emerged from one race suppressing another, to advance and give opportunity those who were denied it for centuries.

    3. School Grades – that is not PC, that is the modern society we live in. It comes from where kids are so spoiled that any kind of failure results in them acting out – and in the USA the acting out takes the form of school shootings, stabbings and other destructive anti-social behaviour that has led to these dysfuntional dolts being pacified by passing grades. George W Bush is a classic example of a pacified dolt.

    It is the same practice that has emanated from the hippy 60s culture where no one is a loser, everyone wins and as you say everyone gets a trophy and no team loses or wins. Even though the kids know the score !

    4.No Child Left Behind – was meant to enable all kids to be helped along at their pace in school, so the weakest students were given a different lesson plan to help them learn the best way they can, and also it was a program designed to keep all children fed, healthy and in school regardless of wealth.

    4. Ze instead of boy/girl – again, as you know, in the USA the term BOY was used in a derogatory manor against males slaves, and well into the 80s against grown men – ask Magic Johnson about being called “boy” in Atlanta by those southern white men when playing there with the Lakers in the mid-80s. That’s why using that term on a black kid is frowned upon as it’s intention may be innocent but can be a gateway to that racist dig…although these days with the Orangutan in office, racism is way out in the USA ! It’s not subtle anymore. In Zimbabwe after independence that very word was banned here. No more “garden boy” or “house boy” for grown men working as domestics.

    In this case dear comrade you have conflated a lot of non-PC related stories with PC ones and I am afraid you have completely missed the point in your post.

    Garayi zvakanaka ! Peace.

