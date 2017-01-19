LETTER FROM AMERICA: Press declares war on Trump, blacks fearful?

UNITED States President- elect, Donald Trump, has just completed his first Press conference with more than 200 representatives from world newspapers. There is some confusion as to who declared war on whom first, but about this we are certain. The Press, which serves as Hillary Clinton’s surrogates, continued to attack him.

Emboldened by his historic upset over a favoured Clinton, Trump loosened his vitriol against what he described as deceitful and fake news organisations.

The days of the civilised Barack Obama are gone for good.

On the sidelines, blacks are apprehensive against a Trump victory. Reverend Jesse Jackson was restrained, but noted that Trump’s “rhetoric has helped seed these (dark) clouds” over the nation.

Brother Al Sharpton has gone “bananas.” On Saturday he led a 2 000-people street march against Trump.

Women’s March on Washington scheduled for the day after Trump’s inauguration, has 200 000 “fighters” ready to show Trump his place in the universe.

The Press, facing a sustained Trump frontal assault, ended up in bitter internecine wars amongst themselves.

The Australian David McCullough, twice Pulitzer winner, best exemplified the contempt in which the Press holds Trump. McCullough confessed in July, 2016 that he could no longer sit quietly while Trump destroys civilisation. Trump is “a monstrous clown with a monstrous ego,” he told the New York Times. He gathered a bevy of luminaries, including the filmmaker Ken Burns to post videos on why Trump was a monster in human garb.

Trump is not only a mad billionaire, but a New York street fighter. In Trump’s world, there is no such thing as a clean fight. Trump has no sacred cows, and takes no prisoners.

This is the atmosphere in which civil rights leader, John Lewis entered the arena. Lewis was 22 when he marched with Martin Luther King. More of his Trump experience below.

Trump, at his first Press conference went straight into a dirty fight with a scoundrel reporter from BuzzFeed, a fake news magazine.

Until today, I have never taken seriously fake news magazines like National Inquirer and BuzzFeed. Buzzfeed, wanting to make itself a ruler in Judea, employed a fake agent from Britain’s MIV to create a “dossier” (fancy word designed to impress the readers) on Trump. I have the “stupid dossier” in my possession as we speak.

The dossier says that Trump’s legal advisor, Michael Cowan was in Prague, Czech Republic, in order to liaise with Russian officials. Further, that Trump stayed in a hotel where President Obama had occupied in Moscow and desecrated (with female waste) the bed out of malice.

Here are the alleged false narratives created by Christopher Steele. After Trump’s Press conference, Steele went underground. We are not sure if he is alive. The dossier says: “Putin authorised kick-back payments to Manafort (Trump’s manager). Trump lawyer Cohen (had) secret meeting(s) with Kremlin officials in August 2016…held in Prague. (In Moscow) Trump had to settle for the use of extensive sexual services there from local prostitutes rather than business success.” (Para 6)

Therefore, Russians had “kompromat (leverage) on Trump which later (sic) should bear in mind in his dealings with them.” (Para. 4.)

Assuming this false information to be true, Lewis told a gathering commemorating the death of Martin Luther King that “Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Trump attacked Lewis: “All talk, talk, talk, — no action or results. Sad.”

This is an unkind cut because it refers to black posturing as freedom fighters even when statistics show that black unemployment has been steady at 15 percent (three times that of whites) for the last 50 years.”

Lewis wants to forgive. “You know, I believe in forgiveness. I don’t see this President as a legitimate President.”

Buzzfeed and its collaborator Cable News Network (CNN) came under a withering attack from Trump. Buzzfeed is a “pile of garbage” Trump roared. When a CNN’s Jim Acosta tried to put in a word, Trump attacked him. “You are a fake reporter.” He added that there will be consequences for Buzzfeed. Then Trump attacked The Central Intelligence Agency for leaking the news to the Press.

Acosta tried to be brave. “Can I ask a question since you are attacking us?”

“No, not you, you are fake,” Trump repeated. “This is not appropriate,” Acosta scolded Trump.

The fake writer, Steele, was working for Republicans in the Never Trump camp.

Steele fears for his life. Russians have perfected a poisonous arrow, laced with nuclear residue, which turns human victims blue. Further, a Trumpkin can very well grab Steel from a London Street. Trump says Steele is among the “sick people,” a prophecy which could be self-fulfilling.

Brother Lewis has escalated the anti-Trump rhetoric. He and many black leaders will not attend Trump’s inauguration. Blacks’ artistes will be scorned if they perform for Trump, so the Mormon Church Choir is filling in.

Democrats guarantee civil rights and welfare payments. Reverend Bill Owens of Tennessee, who heads Coalition for African American Pastors, has told Trump how welfare payments, which favour unmarried women, have devastated black families. “These policies have destroyed our communities, weakened our families and doomed us to a future of dependency (pimpism).”

Radicals say that Owens is an Uncle Tom and a fake civil rights leader. The Trump effect has been divisive among whites and blacks, a situation unprecedented.

