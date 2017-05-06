LETTER FROM AMERICA: Progressives continue witch-hunt at Fox News

May 4, 2017
By
Hillary Clinton

SINCE we decided to take a holiday from the heavy news coming from Washington, DC, we have warned our readers to choose a safe sitting space before reading the column. 

Brother Joram Nyathi failed to heed our warning and saved himself from a life-threatening fall just in the nick of time.
The narrative is that when the progressives found out that the mad billionaire had pulled out a white rabbit from the United States elections, defeating their iconic Hillary Clinton, they decided to go on witch hunt.
Fox News became the target. It was blamed for helping Trump with television coverage. The news mafia consisting of the New York Times (NYT), Washington Post, Mother Jones, and Politico sent their hunting dogs to sniff out the sex habits of Fox News hierarchy. 
Once exposed, the mafia would then shout for the dismissal of these officials. There are no tribunals. Accusations are enough to kill careers.
The head of Bill Ailes, the chief operating officer, was delivered on a platter in June 2016. The leading anchor man, devout Catholic Bill O’Reilly’s head was delivered on a red platter last week, while he was on leave at the Vatican. One accusation was that he had called a pretty black woman, a “hot chocolate”.
This week, the news mafioso is out to get Ailes successor, Bill Shine. The Daily Beast (similar to the H-Metro, a gossipy broadsheet) reported that Shine was Ailes right hand man, “his enforcer and executioner” and the henchman and door-keeper to all the sexual shenanigans at Fox News.
What did Bill shine know about sexual harassment, when did he know about it, and what did he do about it?
He must go. “But what is the charge? One may ask. The charge is simple enough. He ‘knew stuff,’” bleated the Daily Beast, adding that his shine has grown deem.
Shine and the number two most popular anchorman at Fox News, Sean (pronounced Shawn) Hannity have been friends for more than two decades.
Two charges have been trumped up against Hannity. A scurrilous woman, Debbie Schulsel, has agreed to speak out against Hannity’s sexual advances, which left her “confused and very awkward”. 
She says Hannity asked her to his hotel room while they were on a book tour. A woman for hire, she does not seem to remember the dates and the name of the hotel. But that is beside the point.
The second charge is usually punishable by death. The NYT accuses Hannity of being an “out of office” advisor to Trump. There is no need to hear more evidence. But there is more. Hannity is accused of being a “confidant to Trump” despite Trump’s “controversial behaviour in public”. 
Hannity advised Trump to scrap Obamacare Health, an unforgivable sin. Brother Barack Obama is held with the reverence of a god in the eyes of the progressives.
I have left the juiciest news till the end of the story. You will ask the question: “Ken, who is the media spokespersons for this onslaught on Fox News?” 
The untouchables
Nyathi must hold his breath, and make sure he is properly secured to his chair. Never mind that these news corporations are suffering financial and subscriptions losses which are being swallowed by a red-neck media corporation Fox News.
The leading freedom fighters at Cable News Network (CNN) are two handsome gay operatives, Brother Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper. Women swoon at Brother Lemon, who has swallowed a special muti. At 45, he looks like has just come out of college. Cooper is a scion of the famous Vanderbilt railway magnates. His mother married five times. He blames his mother for his “condition.” 
Lemon is highly regarded among the gay activists. Rush Limbaugh was surprised to find a man who “proudly boasts of sleeping with other men”.
Rachel Maddow is leading the anti-Trump anti-Fox witch-hunt from her perch as anchor woman at MSNBC (a division of National broadcasting Corporation of New York). He runs the popular Rachel Maddow Show. She is much revered in the news ‘community” for her biting wit and creativity. 
Maddow started dating an older fashionable lesbian, Susan Mikiloa in 1999. Mikiloa invited Maddow to look after her flowers in the upscale Berkshire neighborhood where she had a studio. Mikiloa’s invitation was just a ruse to entice the “handsome” Maddow to her private lodge.
Maddow and Lemon say that they know about “hate”. When they came out of the closet, some doors were opened and others were shut by hate mongers.
Those who bring up the lifestyles of the gay fighters against Trump and Fox News are called “haters and homophobes”.
Nyathi, if you have not yet grasped my message, let me try to express it differently. Obama received a call to the effect that the non-gender gay agenda is the new frontier in the struggle for human rights.
Fox News was caught by surprise. Maddow, Lemon, and Cooper are therefore members of the elite human cohort pioneers on the frontiers in the struggle for the nirvana. An age where “people shall not be shunned for whom or who they express their love”. (Obama). 
The conservatives seem to be clueless as to what line of defense to take. Nyathi, you are either on the “right side of history (with the gay rights) or you are not” (Obama).
Maybe you are a bigot, a misogynist or a deplorable.
As we went to press, Gabriel Sherman, New York Magazine correspondent specially assigned to dig out dirt on Fox News, announced on Monday that Bill Shine (chief executive) had fallen “as new sex allegations came in daily”. 
Shine becomes number three “big boy” to fall. 
  • kwv

    Well Ken, surely you know that Fox News is owned by that extremely dodgy family, the Murdochs?. I have had the misfortune to watch a few of their news “shows” often with shouting and screeching and pointing of fingers. Like undisciplined children. And to my liberal mind, irredeemably bigoted.

    In my younger days I actually considered the Ministry, but turned away because I was sickened by the hypocrisy and judgemental attitudes of so many. I came to the conclusion that most did not understand the basic tenets of their religion; Love, Tolerance, Compassion and Forgiveness. I was surprised to find that most atheists did actually follow these basic tenets and were in general far more toleranyt and compassionate than those who professed to be “religious”.

    America disappoints me, because they talk a lot about religion, even in public life – but do not put the teachings into practice. Basically, a very hypocritical nation.

    • Kenneth Mufuka

      My brother-peace and grace be unto you. As you know I am a Christian. I also serve on the board of ordained ministry in my church. Whenever I have extra time, at least one day a week, I spend it fixing (or landscaping) houses for the poor. But, I have been put to shame many times when I see the very poor share their chicken, inviting lay-abouts and hungry brothers. “Take one,” they say. They have a lot to teach me about sharing and fellowship.
      Greetings, Mukoma Ken

  • Monty

    Comrade Ken. I am not sure if in this article you are: 1) defending Fox News deplorables 2) attacking progressives accused of outing these deplorables 3) denigrating gays/lesbians and 4) all of the above. A few points I will make. Fox News people brought all the hurt down on themselves by being bigots and misogynists and it started way back before Trump won. O’Reilly has been a known sexual predator from years ago. Nothing new. What was surprising is that this devout Catholic could spew so much hate against the so-called unfaithful when he is divorced, a wife-beater and the like could still be the voice of the conservatives and preach on how people should raise families and show little empathy to the poor and down trodden. Never mind having his guests’ microphones turned off if they said anything he disagreed with on his show. This is not a Christian man. At all.This can be said of all those who have fallen at Fox. They are faux Christians, using it to make money.

    Why all these allegations finally came to the fore is not because progressives felt aggrieved by Hilary’s loss in an election but because of the way Trump treated Megan Kelly who herself was a darling of the Fox News crowd. The things he said about her during the campaign would have landed any other man in dire straits legally and politically if Fox News was the one criticising Trump. Instead she eventually resigned and brought her own sexual harassment claims against her own organisation – Roger Ailes the accused. This led to all the fallout you see at Fox News today. But here’s the kicker – she only brought those accusations years later because she thought it would be career suicide to do so when it happened – kukara mari. That’s the problem with these fake Christians – greed. Trump. Fake Christian. So are all the Fox News people. My dog is more devout than these people. And I understand to a degree why it takes so long for these stories to come out – the justice system in America is geared to letting the rich and powerful off and punishing the poor and weak regardless of who is guilty or not. Shame on these devout Christians.

    As for being gay, I would rather have a gay person who is good than a straight, religious person who is cockeyed. I have nothing against gay/lesbian people as I honestly believe it is not a “choice” as propagated by Fox and Friends. If Jesus could hang out with prostitutes and thieves, who am I to judge others’ perceived sins? Hypocrisy is a sin I believe. And you can find it in abundance with the Fox News and Family Values Republican party.

    As KWV said, the atheists and (in my opinion) progressives seem to practice Christianity rather than the self-proclaimed religious right.

  • chegorts

    All smoke & mirrors Ken.
    You live by he sword you die by the sword that should be the lesson to the Fox(es)

