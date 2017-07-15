LETTER FROM AMERICA: The centre cannot hold

MY journey started at Henry M Sheridan’s butchery. Sheridan, together with three other Ballaster Royal City merchants, shares the honour of providing groceries, hunting and fishing supplies to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Sheridan was a talkative man, and happily showed me his royal warrant, displayed next to the entrance.

The warrant was signed by the Lord Chamberlain, Lord Lane. The success of these merchants did not hide the fact that their businesses were facing critical times. For the first time the North Sea Oil Companies suffered a negative return of GBP336. As a result, 1 000 workers were likely to lose their jobs.

These were the new realities facing the inhabitants of Ballater Royal City.

Fifty yards away, an Asian businessman Abdul Hammid, had set up shop as a Tandoori Restaurant keeper. In a short three years, Hammidwon the City of London’s best oriental restaurant award. A letter signed by the Lord Mayor of London was framed in a glass case to prove it. But nearer home, Hamid also won the best businessman award in Ballaster City for 2017.

Worse, Volvo and other European automobile companies have announced a timetable to move from combustion engines to electric cars in the next 10 years.

The old world is falling apart right before their very eyes.

The visit by the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla in two weeks swelled the numbers of tourists in the area. But their businesses were in the past, augmented by rich Americans working at rigs off the Aberdeen sea coast.

The rich mythology and superstitions surrounding Ballater and the presence of Balmoral Royal Castle, served to attract huge numbers of tourists during the oil boom. But the past does not provide any guidance for the present.

The Reverend Elspeth McKay, BA, BD, MLl and vicar of Glenmuick Parish is attempting to drag the Glenmuickens into the 21st century. Her mission is to show the love of God to people of all faiths and beliefs. A church which can accommodate 500 worshippers is lucky if a 100 saints show up per Sunday.

The past is no guide for future

A few miles down the road is a Stonehenge replica whose circular stone arrangement reflects seasonal solar movements.

Glenmuickens told me that on misty days they can hear unrepentant mournful cries of witches burned alive by Roman Catholics on Witches Mountain in yester-year.. I hung my crucifix on the inside of my hotel room before retiring for the night, just in case.

To prove their point, they said that Princess Margaret had a chalet below Witches Mountain. Afflicted by alcohol, she used to drive in the middle of road, with a bottle of whisky in the left hand and a cigarette in the right.

One day she ran a hot bath and jumped into the sweltering tub. She never recovered from the scalding. “She wasn’t a good witch, now was she?” a smug Genmuicken asked me.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Nationalist leader, and her party have been in power for 10 years. They have nothing to offer the new generation except gone-by superstitions and myths. After graduation in May, youth look outward for their future. By December 80 percent of all Scots graduates have left the homeland for England and abroad.

Dislike of the English neighbours serves no purpose. Their Scottish bond money is not recognised by any bank outside Scotland. Like Zimbabwean politicians, Sturgeon blames Scotland’s problems on her neighbour England and United States oil companies.

This blame-everybody posturing seeks to hide bitter facts. Despite the Brexit affair, the UK has expanded its economy at 4,5 percent for several years. Scotland has managed a meagre 1,5 percent. Its population of six million is declining as job-seekers go south. A scathing report by think-tank, Fraser of Allander, says economic weakness can “no longer be explained by downturn in oil and gas industry…given relative resilience of the UK economy”.

Sturgeon’s government is to blame for a “fragile confidence” shown by investors.

Sturgeon, like US Progressives, is focused on Barack Obama’s peripheral issues. She challenged the Roman Catholic church to show a spirit of gay inclusion, against their doctrines.

Sturgeon’s mission to save the environment has been challenged. She is trying to save a little bird, the gannet, from solar windmills.

A power project serving 100 000 homes was put on hold by some Save the Planet Earth enthusiasts.

The number of these stupid birds-ah, you will say: “Ken, so you want the innocent gannets killed by the capitalist windmill monster?” The number was 500. The court battle took three years. Five hundred jobs were put on hold.

As we go to press, US President Donald Trump is expected to visit his golf course.

Opinions are divided. His Scottish ancestry allows for sympathy. The fact that Trump is “dense” in the head cancels the first supposition. Nevertheless, economic choices are not always in sync with politics. Trump’s golf course is a huge draw for tourists.

Capitalism is dependent on “favourable conditions” which include tolerance of mad billionaires, lower taxes and less scrutiny. A theme in Fraser of Allander’s report is that nationalism inherently disdains foreign capitalism. But all investment is now international, and the investment houses are based in New York, London and Singapore.

The choice is stark. Scotland’s dream of being a Singapore is eroding in favour of “ my bonnie wee (beautiful little) Scotland.”

