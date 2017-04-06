LETTER FROM AMERICA: The cost of political posturing in the US

April 6, 2017
Gov. Pat McCrory holds his first news conference Monday, January 7, 2013, in Raleigh, North Carolina. In one of his first acts as governor, McCrory issued an executive order to repeal the nonpartisan judicial nominating commission established by Perdue. (Takaaki Iwabu/Raleigh News & Observer/MCT)

Governor Pat McCrory

POSTURING is striking an attitude by way of clothes or physical demeanor intended to give an impression of fearlessness, generally misleading others as to its true intent.
Zimbabweans love to strike a posture of invincibility, which is utterly unrelated to their resources. Magomo Mukaranga reminded me thus: “Ken look at the United States, all politicians love to posture.”
I am afraid, he was correct. US Democrats, Republicans and Progressives are all the same. Their true intent lies in a global world, to achieve which, national structures and traditional gender roles must be remodeled after their own fancy.
I will withhold my own calibration until the end. These Progressives love to strike a pose, giving an utterly false impression.
Brother John Croft, 79 of Alabama, who is now living alone after the passing away of his wife, heard a noise. If he had not taken his pistol, this would have been the fourteenth time he was robbed. The teenage offender swore: “Hold it, you N- (word).”
Two other accomplices fled. The story is that the District Attorney has instituted a thorough investigation into the slaying of the teenager, and whether Croft had a right to take away life.
At this point you will say: “Ken, you lose me. Who is posturing?”
The Progressive authorities want to make sure this was not one of those cases where black boys are shot in the street by white cops. Croft says that after 13 break-ins in one year, he had become a prisoner in his own house.
The fact that Croft is black does not fit their narrative.
The authorities are not concerned about the previous break-ins, which Croft reported.
For the last two years, North Carolina has been gripped in a vicious debate, resulting in the sitting governor losing his office.
Governor Pat McCrory, who lost by 500 votes, brought the avalanche on himself. A Republican, he sought the evangelical vote by taking over a case of a confused boy who thought that he was a girl. While the confused boy wanted to use a girl’s toilet and locker room, girls realised that he had a “tail.” The matter had been quietly settled for close to two years by a wise school principal who offered his toilet facilities.
McCrory began posturing. He wanted to preserve the Judeo-Christian way of life in North Carolina. Bill HB1 stipulated that humans must use the bathroom congruent with the gender on their birth certificates.
The stupid man fell into a carefully laid Progressive trap. The Gay Coalition, Sports Federations and Citizens Concerned, placed North Carolina on an “apartheid boycott list.”
He completely underestimated the power of the progressive movement. A 15-page “advisory” from the Justice Department placed trans-gender humans on an oppressed minority list. The sports boycott will cost hotel owners and businessmen US$17 billion in 2017. McCrory must go.
The new governor is not off the hook yet. His HB-2 has not been supported by the Gay Coalitions, who will not recall the boycott until the governor capitulates.
“An individual who was born in another territory of the US that does not provide a mechanism for amending a current birth certificate (birth) to change the sex following a reassignment surgery, may request such a certificate from the Registrar.”
This apartheid like intrusion only infuriates the Gay Coalition.
By over-posturing, McCrory underestimated the winds of change sweeping over the US cultural matrix.
Washington DC is on fire over what is called “Russian influence” in the presidential election of 2016.
The election itself expressed revolt against the globalist progressives. Nevertheless, while the nationalists won a temporary victory, the progressives are way ahead of the cultural matrix.
For now, the Progressives have lost touch with Joe the Plumber and Ruth the Waitress.
They lost an 84 majority in Congress in 2010, followed by a loss in the senate as well in 2012. Donald Trump’s presidential election in 2016 was the last straw.
“It’s the Russians,” the Never Trumpers on both sides are shouting. “We must get to the bottom of this,” the vice chairman of the Congressional Intelligence Committee says.
Former vice president, Dick Cheney, the author of the “weapons of mass destruction in Iraq” has returned. “This can mean war,” he told a Japanese audience.
A Russian spokesperson admitted that the US-Russian relations are at their worst since the cold war. Senator John McCain, chairman of the Defence Oversight Committee, never lost a chance to go to war since he was released from a North Vietnamese jailhouse in 1973.
Prima facie the Progressives are fighting to maintain the integrity of the US constitution. There is a Shona idiom to the effect that when the shoe is on the other foot, it is painful. (Kugocha kunoda kwamai.) Progressives are not interested in the integrity of elections, knowing their long history of interfering in the Ukraine, Egypt, Zimbabwe and other places.
Trumpkins are nationalists, who respond to the popular base of Joe the Plumber and Ruth the Waitress. The narrative is that if the Russians interfered in the elections in favour of Trump, he must be removed and replaced.
Globalist former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, faced by a nationalist revolt in Brexit, advised the ruling elite to ignore the referendum and keep Britain in the European Union anyway.
The US ruling elite is facing a rejection of their globalist cultural transformation by the Trumpkins.

mufukaken@gmail.com

  • kwv

    Ken, we are seeing another example of posturing over Syria.
    It is too long to go into here other than briefly. Think about it – the cameras
    were there to show the dead and injured – but were not shown the bomb or
    whatever had released the gas? Why? They were all there, the device has just
    gone off and it would have been so easy to film.

    Then after much digging I find (On RT, a slightly suspect
    source) that the “rebels” (aka terrorists) are the ones who will not
    let the UN inspect the area. Why? I can only assume they have something to
    hide?

    We know from the past that these terrorists are masters of
    propaganda; remember all those vide clips of the brave doctors trying to save
    lives as the bombs rained down on them. Once they were driven out of Aleppo all
    reporting instantly stopped. Why? It would have been interesting to have seen
    their attempts to rebuild their society in the absence of terrorism.

    Now in Idlib we see a poison gas attack killing many and
    wounding many more – strangely the journalists were there in a blink of an
    eyelid – but NO, ZERO footage of comment or pictures of this bomb, rocket or
    whatever? I would have thought that the epicentre would provide the
    “smoking gun” implicating the criminal(s) who did this. This alone
    raises HUGE suspicion in my mind. The latest on this I hear is Turkey has been
    “collecting” evidence. I am very suspicious because just a few years
    ago he was supporting the “Rebel” (aka the same lot the UU are
    supporting in Iraq) So the US finds intself supporting Jihadists in Syria but
    making war on them in Iraq. Remember that Erdogan himself is something of an
    Islamic extremists and it btrying to turn Turkey into an Islamist Dictatorship
    himself.

    We all know the first casualty in any war is the truth. I
    fear were are being engulfed by a tsunami of propaganda so that “The
    West” (aka America) can make war on Syria on the basis of this propaganda,
    this time supporting the terrorists they are fighting in Iraq.

    EVERYONE is posturing and few take the slightest notice of
    reality. As for the few trans-sexuals in North Carolina, it looks like a
    workable solution was deliberately destroyed by bigots with an axe to grind. If
    I had a girl who wished she was a boy and dressed like a boy – should use the
    Head’s facilities. Same with boys who wished they were girls. I wouldn’t fancy
    being in the girls showers with them, as their bits belong to boys. Girls who
    believed they were boys would cause much amusement and teasing – and no doubt
    offers to soap their bits.
    So much posturing, so little rational thinking – and we suffer the consequences

    • Kenneth Mufuka

      Brother
      First, that Syria issue is a repeat. Rebels want interference but if the US interferes, there is a possibility of a Libya.
      In North Carolina, a whole state is placed in some sanctions bind because of a governor who would not leave things alone. Anyone with a tail should not be showering with girls. It is common sense and the matter had been peacefully solved for two years until the Governor began posturing.
      You make my day. Brother Ken

