LETTER FROM AMERICA: US: Education may trigger black resistance!

AS the year 2016 came to an end, it was assumed that United States president Barack Obama would be succeeded in the White House by his surrogate, Hillary Clinton. This failed in what became known as a historic upset, when an upstart billionaire, Donald Trump, won the presidency.

Obama came to power in the middle of a financial meltdown. It was not until his second term, 2012, that he paid serious attention to black issues. In the meantime, his attorney general, Eric Holder articulated two issues.

In this letter, I will include information from the Urban League, an organisation with a practical inclination towards everyday solutions to black problems.

Holder zeroed in on black incarcerations and the prejudiced judicial system that targeted young black males.

In practical terms, this led to the release of 65 felons in South Carolina, who were serving lengthy jail terms for non-violent crimes. The total number of black inmates exceeds one million or half the prison population. Those released make only a small drop in the ocean.

Judicial reform of minimum sentencing laws failed, and was a non- starter in a Republican Congress. Therefore, Holder turned to the root cause of the problems, black male school suspension and eventual drop-out from school.

In retrospect, since civil rights laws in 1965, black incarceration has shown a steady rise while black poverty has remained unchanged, affecting 40 percent of the people of colour.

Recent European and Hispanic immigrants from Mexico overtake blacks in accumulation of wealth within a very short time of arrival.

Brother Tony Allen, PhD, an executive at Bank of America, looking at his own life, could see no differential except that by the grace of God, he was favoured and exculpated out of the ghetto.

While “they have talent, power and potential” Allen argues, “the inertia of a debilitating set of life circumstances constantly overshadow” black teenagers. It is as if a nemesis called failure follows them from kindergarten.

Kirwani Institute Researcher Thomas Rudd, drawing from a 2010 survey of 72 000 schools found that while blacks constituted 18 percent of the student intake, they made up almost half of the suspensions (46 percent).

Using an Indiana Education Centre study, Rudd agrees with three of their controversial conclusions.

First, “that discrimnant (sic) analysis suggests disproportionate rates of office referral(s) and suspensions for boys are due to increased rates of misbehaviour, no support was found for the hypothesis that (black) students act out more than other students.”

Further, that there is no evidence that suspension or expulsion reduces rates of disruption or improve school climate; “indeed…data suggests that removal appears to have negative effects on student outcomes and learning climate”.

Third, “research demonstrates a link between dropping out of school and incarceration later in life”.

Challenges

Administrators are in a state of denial and accept the conspiracy theory that teachers, both black and white, engender “implicit racial bias” and low expectations where black students are concerned.

The establishment biases confirm “teacher underestimates of (black student) ability”.

The idea that the educational establishment is structurally biased, though popular, ignores contrary experiences.

Senior Washington Post correspondent, Eugene Robinson, in his book, Disintegrating America, tells of his wife’s experience in an experiment to encourage educational achievements among young blacks.

To their dismay, the Robinsons found that the majority of their scholarship recipients were Nigerian immigrants or recent immigrants of colour.

The path from school drop-out to prison in later life cannot be blamed on schools. The suggestion that the removal of a disruptive student from class does not improve the climate of learning is self-contradictory.

If the student remains in class, after kicking a teacher in the leg, that student becomes a hero. In any case the teacher loses face.

It is an article of faith that the greater respect the student has for the guru, the more that student will absorb instruction. This principle is universal.

The proof is that most adults remember the teachers they loved best. Teachers must choose to spend time with a disruptive student or to serve the majority students in the class.

In January 2014, the US department of justice issued a “Guidance” suggesting that in-school separation of unruly students and eventual out of school suspensions be discontinued.

The recommendations were reasonable enough; that struggling students engaged in disruptive behaviour be offered “school based supports”.

Further, each school was to employ a discipline official to ensure the effectiveness of discipline policies. “Training and information programmes for students and community” was added to the advisory.

These guidelines are a repetition of practices already in effect in most school districts. They have proven to be inadequate.

Out of 52 344 South Carolina teachers, 5 352 did not return for the year 2016. One fifth of the no-show teachers worked with pre-school to grade five.

This is an indication that disruptive behaviours starts early; little rascals kick and throw “stuff,” pencils and drinks, even kicking their teachers.

Trump attack

South Carolina’s school desegregation case in Brown versus Board of Education, 1954, marked the beginning of the end of Jim Crow South.

If Trump allows US$5 000 per student for the 65 000 South Carolina private school attendees, the 410 private schools can become a platform for the regeneration of re-segregation.