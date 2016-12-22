LETTER FROM AMERICA: US is changing the black narrative

THE year 2016 is one of those periods which are called consequential in history. It seems that saddest people on the face of the earth today are the American black elites, whose fortunes, emboldened by President Barack Obama in the White House are now at the mercy of a new Caesar who did not know Joseph.

The black narrative itself accepted both in the United States and in the African homeland, is now under severe threat and challenge.

Brother William Darrity at Duke University and others comprise a group of apostles who have emboldened the Democratic Party narrative that race is at the heart of the American ethos. Supported by massive researches, the narrative was clothed in a new outfit, called “stratification economics.”

Stratification economics is the premise that satisfaction for any individual is connected to their perception of their relative position within the group. “Clearly,” says Darrity, “white Americans have viewed white supremacy as threatened… (and) responded by supporting Donald Trump” for president.

While Darrity acknowledges that whites saw their relative wealth decline during the Obama years, he blames racism for their rejection of Obama’s surrogate, Hillary Clinton.

We assume therefore, that black lives improved, provoking anger among whites. Darrity says that this was not so. “Obama did not anticipate a net decline in black-white wealth ratio.” White wealth increased, compared to that of blacks by six percentage points.

It is true that blacks with similar education to their white compatriots command only one third the wealth of their former classmates. The brothers think that income inequality can be solved by government distribution, as predicated in the Obamacare law.

Conservatives not only rejected that premise; they returned to the old argument that broken families, failure to inherit wealth from parents and absence of an accumulation culture explain persistent black poverty.

The black narrative is very interesting. Even while black incomes deteriorated, blacks kept faith with the Democratic Party. Whites, who had supported Obama previously, changed parties. Failure to support a party that destroys their economic interests makes them racists.

African realities

African tyrants will get no sympathy from Trump. The narrative itself that places responsibility for black economic under-developments is now being challenged.

On my short visit to South Africa, I sought to test this theory. South Africa’s success will redeem Africa’s good name. I was disappointed that the same narrative is universal.

The current debate involves South African President Jacob Zuma and his association with an alleged venal Indian family, the Guptas.

Zuma has been found guilty of expropriating ZAR22 million in the refurbishment of his private polygamous village.

Meanwhile, under his clueless leadership, unemployment has risen from 20 percent by seven points. That figure is exactly the same as that which prevailed at Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.

Zuma’s problems are mounting by the day. His modus operandi is based on cronyism as well as sexual preferences.

Cynthia Myeni, South African Airways (SAA) chairperson, and Nomgcobo Jiba, assistant public prosecutor, are personally known to Zuma. The chief spy, David Mahlobo, has been associated with rhino horns black market.

To be fair, Zuma denies sexual affinities with the two women and, of course, no man is guilty until a judge says so.

But in Zuma’s case, the chief justice has pronounced him in contravention of the law in his refurbishment of his village.

Myeni’s appointment to SAA has created more problems than it solved. With an overdraft fund of ZAR4,6 billion, SAA exceeded that figure by ZAR1 billion.

Derek Bezuidenhout, its wiz-kid strategist (34), fell out of favour with the cronies. Head hunters at Fastjet, SAA’s main competitor, saw its chance, and hired him to head their turnaround operations in Nairobi.

SAA’s fares are not competitive. The Munich-Johannesburg flight costs US$1 000 more than its partner Lufthansa. Instead of reducing flights of its 54 planes, Myeni is expanding its loss-making routes.

The airline has not made any progress in empowering blacks or women. In its October magazine devoted to women, only three (two whites) had achieved technical rank.

Cronyism does not value talent (Bezuidenhout) and ignores inefficiency (Myeni). Instead of reducing fares, SAA in fact raised them.

In the Munich-Johannesburg flight, of the possible 340 passengers, I counted 100. The ground receptionists and ticket officers at windows 54-60 were horrible and contemptuous of customers, with the exception of one Dutchman.

Zuma survived the national council’s attempt to recall him. The main reason, according to renowned journalist, Max du Preez, is that no matter how many accusations are brought against Zuma, the Zulus and many blacks intuitively return to their laager. It is a white plot to undermine a black government.

Du Preez says that whites forget at their peril that blacks regard white privilege as an article of faith. Any amount of black malfeasance will be overlooked. To take responsibility is to blame the victim for his condition.

Du Preez recalls a Zimbabwean experience when, “to the total shock and amazement of a Zimbabwean farmer’s wife, their housemaid of several generations led land invasions into their home, spitting at their feet.”

The machinations, alleged crooked and venal behaviour of our politicians in Zimbabwe, South Africa and the US is always forgivable in black eyes; to the extent that Zimbabweans will allow total disruption of their lives.

Trump has no sympathy with this narrative. People must take responsibility for their own success or failures.

