LETTER FROM AMERICA: US: It is a mad world here.

WHENEVER we have time to re-establish lines of communication with my brother Joram Nyathi, he never tires of reminding me that the American “holier-than-thou” attitude is disputable. Nyathi may not know it, but he helps me to keep some intellectual balance.

It never ceases to amaze me how Americans seem to go over the deep-end in matters which seem so plain even to infants. Southern churches spend all May and June in preparation for conferences or in resting after the storms and frustrations encountered at these conferences.

Russell Moore, president of the Ethics and Liberty Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest protestant “connection” in the United States is still not out of the woods.

In the run-up to the election on November 9, 2016 he was so sure that the Holy Spirit had placed the “charisma” on Hillary Clinton that he told Donald Trump’s supporters that they were worshipping idols.

He picked on fellow evangelicals like Jimmy Swaggart for “buffoonery and caricaturist antics” in the way they raised money. Swaggart was dealt a heavy blow by the devil and he barely survived with his life. A prince among television evangelists, he found himself at a ripe old age of 65 without his mojo. A sangoma prescribed a special muti. Part of the treatment involved watching real live prostitutes in action.

He kept his faith, maintaining his annual tithing of US$1 million even through the storm.

Forgiven by church elders, he has maintained a Bible institute and a television ministry, albeit with a reduced following.

Moore’s aspersions to brother sinners commits the very sin he condemns, holier than thou attitude.

Though condemned by 100 Baptist churches, Moore has failed to heed the “redemptive solution”, which requires amicable separation. He prefers to be fired, placing a further stink on the conservatives.

Moore’s modus operandi is to call opponents as Pharisees and race bigots, yearning for a return to Jim Crow.

As we go to press, I have before me a pre-conference letter addressed to all the saints in the United Methodist Church. Before touching on a very complex matter, Bishop Bruce Ough softens his message with this salutation: “Grace to you and peace from God our Creator and Our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Ough informs the saints that the Western Jurisdiction (Colorado) nominated and consecrated Reverend Karen Oliveto to the position of Bishop in the Methodist Church.

Oliveto herself has been emboldened by the Barack Obama vision of the New World Order. Oliveto says that she has a dream that Methodists will “live boldly as a body of Christ and love so fully, so completely, that the neighbourhoods in which the Methodists are (will be) utterly transformed by love that spills out of these communities.”

The official record says that “Bishop Oliveto is the first openly gay lesbian bishop in the United Methodist Church. Her wife, Robin Ridenour, a nurse anesthetist, is a deaconess in the United Methodist Church.”

Thompson Marufu wrote from Harare expressing some confusion and wanting to know my views on these matters.

Robin and the Reverend Bishop Oliveto are highly regarded by Progressives and Obama-Hillary Clinton freedom fighters. Those of us who hold different views are regarded as hypocrites like Swaggart. The women (and men) with such sexual persuasions are held in high esteem, and are regarded as heroes with advanced sexual orientations. They are set to bring about a New World Order.

Though I boast of citizenship in Masvingo, the most ancient among the Bantu, I am but primitive when it comes to the events I describe above.

Taking them out!

At the moment, the progressives are ahead of their opposition. The agreed facts are that Obama and Hillary Clinton contributed enormously to the progressive agenda. This agenda translates into a Global New World order. The New World Order does not recognise gender or geographical boundaries which, it says are “social constructs.”

US airports have installed non-gender toilet facilities. Children can choose from seven genders or a non- gender matrix if they want to. Same sex marriage is regarded as the most advanced form of human conjugal relations.

Fox News gave a platform to a conservative view. Senator Ted Crux says that the progressive mafioso has vowed to “take out any and every one” who falls in the Trump agenda.

Hillary Clinton and the progressives belong to the Plato’s philosopher kings, an elite destined to rule.

The first known fish to be fried was Seth Rich. A computer operative at the Democratic Party, Rich, 27, was flabbergasted to find that in the primary elections between Clinton and Senator Bennie Sanders, Hillary had 550 unelected reserve super delegates.

Clinton was shown the questions and drilled on the answers by the party’s leaders. In an attempt to expose this political mafioso, Rich, holding his computer, was found dead in a Washington, DC park. Authorities seem to be satisfied with “death by robbery” though thousands of dollars in his wallet remained undisturbed.

Roger Ailes, Founder of Fox News, was blamed for Trump’s victory. Since Fox came on stream in 1996, it was Ailes modus operandi to recruit only beauty queens. Sexual misbehaviour was alleged, but he was never tried. They ran him out. Feeling utterly abandoned, he died yesterday.

The progressives are dancing on his remains.

Now they are working on taking out Trump himself.

