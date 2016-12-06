Life assurers net premium written up seven percent to US$252 million

LIFE insurance companies’ net premium written (NPW) grew seven percent to US$252 million from US$237 million in the comparable year ago period but only three companies controlled 83 percent of the market.

According to the Insurance and Pensions Commission’s report for the third quarter, the biggest players in the industry namely Old Mutual, Nyaradzo and First Mutual controlled US$209 million or 83 percent of market NPW.

The report says industry Gross Premium Written also rose seven percent to US$257 million from US$236 million. This was achieved via recurring business for the life insurers (organic growth) which grew to US$256 million from US$240 million under the review period. The industry’s top four life insurers accounted for US$211 million or 82 percent of the GPW.

The biggest income stream for life companies in Zimbabwe remained fund business though it declined 11 percent to US$91 million. Significant business growth was experienced on GLA and other products that rose by 123 percent to US$43,6 million between September 2015 and September 2016. According to the report endowment and Pure Endowment products remained unattractive to the market as growth was negative.

“Such products require effective sales and marketing strategies in the wake of economic challenges facing the country.”

IPEC said life companies should embrace product innovation, product differentiation and market segmentation in order to ensure that meet customer expectation. The funeral business occupied large and significant market space as it grew by five percent to US$81 million for the period under review while annuities rose 27 percent to US$14 million. “In light of that, the Commission encourages businesses to diversify and service untapped markets especially the informal sector.”

Not taken up policies (NTU) amounted to 22 444 policies, in the sum of US$93 713 as at 30 September 2016. The industry lapsed a total of 211 594 policies as at 30 September 2016 resulting in a lapse ratio of 89,70 percent as compared to 973 policies that were lapsed previously.

The breakdown of industry expenditure in computation of combined ratio showed that claims expenses rose 30 percent to US$146 million for the period under review. Operational expenditure grew by 29 percent to US$57 million while commission grew from ficve to US$12 million in the period under review. Thus, the industry’s combined ratio was 85 percent from the previous 71 percent.

Analysis of claims aged data showed that some players had ageing claims in excess of 121 days whilst the majority had claims creditors aged 30-60 days period. “We require players to pay claims timeously not only in terms of abiding with the law but also as best practice in terms of treating customers fairly.” In the period, life companies owed policy holders US$4 million from US$2 million in the third quarter of 2015. A total US$0,7 million of its debtors are above 121 days against US$2 million in same period in 2015. “This gave rise to a decline in debtors in that range by 70 percent which meant that effective policies were put forth by the insurers to recover and enforce payment by their clients.”

Industry-wide, uncollected premiums amounted toUS$6 million against US$4 million in the third quarter of 2015 which meant a 35 percent increase in uncollected premiums. IPEC said this showed that the market is currently depressed by liquidity challenges as settlement of premiums is continuously a challenge. “The industry is encouraged to ensure it comes up with stringent premium collection models so as to improve its average premium collection rates.”

Industry assets totaled US$1,47 billion. Individually, properties grew by 11 percent to US$560 million as at 30 September 2016 while equities declined by 13 percent to US$348 million. Money markets also declined by 12 percent to US$189 million. Life companies and life reassurers invested a total of US$180 million in prescribed assets which was 118 percent increase from US$82 million that was invested by end of third quarter of 2015.

The industry attained prescribed assets status of 15 percent (net of capital) for the period as statutorily it is expected to at least meet 7,5 percent investment in prescribed assets

According to the report, all life companies except Getsure were fully compliant with minimum capital requirement of $2 million. The industry reported a capital to liability ratio of 17 percent against 21 percent reflected in the comparative period in 2015. Liquidity ratio was 441 percent while it was 193 percent in the comparative period under review. FinX