Liquid Telecom acquires Tanzanian internet provider Raha, extends African retail internet ambitions

Tech
December 14, 2016
By Nigel Gambanga

Liquid Telecom, the Pan-African carrier and subsidiary of the Econet Wireless Group has acquired a controlling stake in Tanzanian internet service provider Raha. Raha is one of Tanzania’s largest ISP providing fibre, satellite, WiMAX and WiFi solutions to over 1500 businesses and a segment of retail customers The acquisition is expected to provide Liquid Telecom’s enterprise […]

