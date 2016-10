By Nigel Gambanga

Botswana Power Company (BPC) the national power utility concern for the Southern African country has partnered with Pan-African telecoms carrier Liquid Telecom to create a new telecoms network provider in Botswana.

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Liquid Telecom partners with Botswana Power Corporation to create new internet provider

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed