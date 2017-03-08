By L.S.M Kabweza

Local Bitcoin exchange BitCoinFundi says it processed about US $100,000 worth of transactions in 2016. The exchange founder and CEO, Tawanda Kembo, says they have been growing their total transaction value by about 16% month on month and are looking to reach $1 million annual transactions by 2018. Kembo was speaking at an event hosted by the Computer Society of […]

Local Bitcoin exchange says it processed US $100,000 in 2016. Targets $1M by 2018

